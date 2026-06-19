The Quality Professionals Awards 2026 Winners Revealed

The winners of The Quality Professionals Awards for Further Education and Employability 2026 were revealed on Friday, 19th June.

300 people from across further education and employability gathered at the Midland Hotel, Manchester, to honour the contribution of quality and compliance professionals in year two of the awards.

18 winning awards were presented across 13 categories this year. This included a new addition to the line-up for ‘Inclusion Quality Improvement Initiative’ and 2 overall outstanding winners selected from all the finalists.

In addition, 15 finalists were given highly commended awards in recognition of their achievements.

From over 500 nominees, 88 finalists represented organisations across the UK, including FE colleges, independent training providers, local authorities, universities, third sector providers, employers, and employability providers of all sizes.

The event, hosted by Lou Doyle, Co-Founder of SDN Mesma Group (founders of the Quality Professionals Awards), and Dan Howard, was an afternoon celebration at the Midland Hotel, Manchester.

Lou Doyle said:

“The Quality Professionals Awards have built a reputation for being the place to come to celebrate each other’s work – not just your own. We are a community of people who recognise and admire each other’s strengths. By working together, we can – and do – achieve more.

“We live by the idea that outstanding quality and compliance practice is what you do when no one is looking. Our finalists and winners exemplify cultures of trust, supportive challenge, and systemic changes that keep the dial moving on the experiences of students, apprentices and job seekers.”

Winners of The Quality Professionals Awards 2026

Compliance Team of the Year (sponsored by Strata)

Compliance Team – University of Chester

Compliance Professional of The Year (sponsored by Roemer Barnes Consultancy)

Dani Smith – Kaplan Professional Education

Compliance Leader of the Year (sponsored by Lockhart Hawkins)

Gosia Lasota – Angila Ruskin University

Rising Star (sponsored by S Knights Recruitment)

Chloe Banks – Reed in Partnership

Quality Improvement Professional of the Year (sponsored by Chartered Quality Institute)

College & University winner: Colm Cambell – Sheffield Hallam University Independent & ACL Provider winner: Gemma Morrell – Northumbria Police

Quality Improvement Champion of the Year – Colleges & Universities (sponsored by Kaplan)

College & University winner: Lindsey Ball – Heart of Yorkshire Education Group Independent & ACL Provider winner: Anthony Robinson – West Lancs Borough Council – The Nest

Quality Improvement Leader of the Year (sponsored by Mindful Education)

College & University winner: Matt Gower – Heart of Worcestershire College Independent & ACL Provider winner: Lisa MacCormac – JGA Group

Quality Improvement Initiative of the Year (sponsored by UVAC)

AI-Powered Quality Improvement – Cambridge Spark

Social Mobility Quality Improvement Initiative (sponsored by CogniSoft)

The JOBS Project – Barnado’s

Inclusion Quality Improvement Initiative (sponsored by Cognassist)

Clubhouse Model – Fedcap Employment Ltd

Quality Collaboration (sponsored by SDN Mesma Group)

Lifetime Training & Coach Core

Quality Improvement Team of the Year (sponsored by OAL)

College & University winner: Quality Team – Hull College Independent & ACL Provider winner: Quality Team – Educationwise

Outstanding Contribution to Quality Improvement (sponsored by Tribal)

Lindsey Ball – Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Outstanding Contribution (sponsored by Tribal)

Cambridge Spark

Highly Commended