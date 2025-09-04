The Role of Further Education in a Skills-Driven Future

With the expansion and reform of apprenticeships promising more flexibility in delivery and a systemic shift from evaluating institutions solely on exam results to measuring real-world outcomes, colleges will not only need to adapt but also be able to lead in the midst of this transformation.

Technology at the core to support career readiness

Flexibility on how and where learning happens, data and analytics, and AI, are just a few of the trends that FE needs to embrace to thrive in the next five years if they aren’t already. All of these elements are intrinsically connected and highly dependent on digital platforms.

If we start with AI, the amount of tools won’t be the answer to keeping institutions ahead of the curve. Tools that can orchestrate the integration of AI into coursework are crucial for FE leaders to succeed in the crowded and siloed world of AI-powered educational tools. Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs) are evolving to become the central hub for AI-supported teaching and learning, enabling ongoing feedback, robust assessment and clear routes to employment.

Identifying Struggling Learners And Personalise Learning Pathways

According to Instructure’s Voices of FE 2023/2024 report, over half (58%) of respondents say they use VLE functions to identify struggling learners and personalise learning pathways, and 68% of educators report using these tools to track student performance on a daily basis, while a third are leveraging improved features to capture this progress within the assessment cycle.

AI integrated into the VLE is unlocking new opportunities for FE by enabling data-informed instruction. When used to provide timely feedback, personalise learner support, or power early-warning systems, AI allows educators to enhance their role, making learning more responsive, equitable and inclusive.

Flexibility: Stackable Credentials and Lifelong Learning

Since very early in their careers, today’s learners are balancing study with work. According to HEPI’s Student Academic Experience Survey 2025, the number of university students with jobs has soared in the past ten years, from 35 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent this year.

Students expect modular pathways that allow them to reskill, earn micro-credentials and quickly enter or re-enter the workforce. These learners required FE institutions to modernise and implement future-ready virtual learning environments that can align with the changing needs of learners and the realities of the labour market. Furthermore, institutions need to be able to offer credential transparency and mobility to allow learners to track, share and build upon their achievements over time.

As such, success also depends on deep and meaningful collaboration with employers. Colleges that co-design programmes with industry, offer relevant placements, and integrate apprenticeships will ensure that learners leave with both qualifications and the skills to thrive in the workplace.

Readiness Relies on Modernisation

Institutions that move away from a fragmented and siloed approach to AI implementation, adopt VLEs that allow them to create flexible routes and support mobility, and deepen partnerships with employers, will not only meet policy expectations but also give students the tools to make their studies translate into opportunities.

By Matthew McShane, Further Education Specialist at Instructure, the maker of Canvas