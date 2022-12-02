The Sheffield College graduates are praised for their resilience at high profile ceremony

Graduates from The Sheffield College have been praised for their resilience at a high profile ceremony to honour their achievements.

Around 350 students, and their families and friends, attended the College’s annual graduation ceremony held at Sheffield Cathedral.

Wearing traditional robes and mortar boards, graduates were congratulated for successfully completing a range of university level qualifications.

These included honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

The ceremony also saw the youngest graduate ring a bell at the event closing to mark a new cohort of graduates going out into the world.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “I feel incredibly proud of our graduates and the brilliant things that they have achieved.

“They studied during the pandemic in the midst of uncertainty. It has taken immense commitment, determination and resilience to get this far. I wish our graduates every success as they go further in their careers.”

At this year’s ceremony, held on November 18th, 2022, guest speaker Hannah Cockroft OBE shared her inspirational story of success in the face of adversity.

The Yorkshire-born Paralympian Champion spoke about the importance of saying ‘yes’ to every opportunity.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, Sheffield’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Colin Ross, and chiefs from Sheffield Hallam University also attended the event.

This year’s student speaker was Naomi Conway, who has set up her own business, Footsteps Theatre Limited, a performing arts school in Halfway, Sheffield.

Naomi, who has completed a BA Honours Degree in Performing Arts, also gained additional skills from attending workshops on start-up skills, finance and marketing.

These were provided by the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Business and Enterprise Academy, one of 21 employer skills academies run at the College.

Naomi said: “Graduation is one of the most incredible days of our lives. It feels fantastic, especially as we have studied through some of the most difficult years.

“It has been so important to believe in ourselves and our dreams and to step out of our comfort zone.

“Studying at The Sheffield College has changed my life. I want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to the College.”

Chloe Thompson, 21, who has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Public Services: Policing Studies, also celebrated and reflected on her time at the College.

Chloe said: “I felt really emotional about graduating. It was great to see my former classmates. I’ve made some great friends and memories along the way at college.

“My tutors have been amazing and provided a lot of support, particularly during the pandemic. I have always been interested in a career in the police. I want to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Chloe is progressing to Sheffield Hallam University to complete an additional year and top up her policing qualification to an honours degree.

Meanwhile, Marcus Bannister, 23, has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Bakery and Patisserie Science.

Marcus said: “It is great to graduate. I really enjoyed my time at The Sheffield College.

“The staff, including Steve Salt and Louise Lioux, were helpful and kind. There’s lots of support to help you pass your course.

“One of the projects that I enjoyed the most was the Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees competitions. I would like to say to my tutors ‘thank you very much’.”

The Sheffield College offers honours degrees, foundation degrees, higher national diplomas and certificates, and higher apprenticeships in a wide range of subjects.

Pictured: Performing arts graduate Naomi Conway says that studying at The Sheffield College has changed her life. Photo credit: Joe Horner.

