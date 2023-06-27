Training Now celebrates prestigious national care award

Dorset-based Training Now has been named Support Service of the Year at the prestigious Agincare Heroes Awards 2023 held at The Manor House in Castle Combe, Wiltshire.

As part of the wider Agincare group, Training Now was just one of 13 winners celebrated at the national care provider’s annual awards ceremony.

Training Now delivers apprenticeships nationwide, and are specialists in delivering health and social care apprenticeships, as well as business enterprise and management apprenticeships.

The awards paid tribute to team members who consistently went above and beyond the call of duty, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and making a profound impact on the lives of those who draw on Agincare’s services.

The award recognises the outstanding performance of the Training Now team over the past 12 months.

This includes achieving a Good Ofsted rating, becoming a Skills For Care endorsed provider, launching ground-breaking leadership training and being at the heart of Agincare’s innovative new gateway to care and care partnership initiatives.

Training Now Managing Director Tara Roudiani said:

We are incredibly proud to have been recognised for the huge progress Training Now has made as an organisation. We have worked hard to maintain our focus on continuously raising the quality and currency of the training we deliver as well as focusing on giving an excellent learning experience to each apprentice, potential candidate or delegate taking part in our training. We couldn't have done this without skills, focus and experience of the leadership team, and each one plays a significant part in and makes a significant contribution to our overall success.

As part of the wider Agincare group, Training Now has a unique understanding of the social care sector, and what is required to ensure that apprentices at Agincare and other care providers are well-skilled, confident and compassionate care workers.

Training Now also delivers learning and development short courses and specialist leadership and change management support.

From its head office in Portland, Dorset, Agincare has grown to be one of the largest independent care providers nationwide, employing some 4,000 team members across more than 70 locations.

Agincare remains family-owned and has been delivering high quality, personalised and professional care for over 35 years, including home care, live-in care, residential care and nursing homes, supported living and related services.

