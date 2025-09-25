Training providers want new Welsh Government to prioritise apprenticeships

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) is fully committed to ensuring that apprenticeships are not only protected but prioritised in the next Senedd term.

“Our lobbying activity will continue to amplify the voices of providers and learners, ensuring that the skills agenda remains at the heart of Wales’s economic and social strategy,” Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, emphasised.

“Over the past few years, the NTFW has delivered significant value to apprenticeship providers across Wales, championing the sector through advocacy, collaboration and innovation.

“Our work has not only strengthened the infrastructure of work-based learning but also elevated its visibility and credibility among policymakers, employers and learners.”

As a leading ambassador for work-based learning, the NTFW represents and fights for apprenticeship providers across Wales.

Here are a few examples of how the NTFW has positively impacted apprenticeship providers.

On policy influence and advocacy, the NTFW has played a central role in shaping the national conversation around apprenticeships, contributing to Welsh Government inquiries and influencing key decisions on funding and delivery frameworks.

On strategic collaboration, the NTFW has worked closely with Medr, the new tertiary education regulator in Wales and the work-based learning network to address sector-wide challenges. These challenges have included Additional Learning Needs (ALN) support, employer disability incentives, Health and Social Care and Construction.

The NTFW supports diversity and inclusion. Through various conversations, presentations and attendance at events, the NTFW has promoted access for under-represented groups, including people with disabilities, women in construction and ethnically diverse communities.

With ColegauCymru, the NTFW organised a successful Apprenticeship Fair at the Senedd to showcase to Ministers and Members the breadth of opportunities and reinforce the value of apprenticeships to Wales’s future workforce.

The NTFW has always been at the forefront of celebrating excellence. The organisation proudly supported the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, recognising outstanding learners, employers and providers. These awards have spotlighted success stories that inspire and validate the sector’s impact.

“We have managed to secure some key wins, including the restoration and protection of funding for apprenticeships,” added Lisa. “Following sustained lobbying, the NTFW successfully influenced the Welsh Government to reduce the scale of planned budget cuts in the previous financial year, preserving vital capacity across the provider network. “We also persuaded the Welsh Government to maintain apprenticeship funding levels in the current year, despite broader public sector financial pressures. “Our Annual Conference and participation in WorldSkills UK have elevated the profile of Welsh apprenticeships nationally and internationally.”

NTFW members also supported winners of Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024, including Jessica Williams, Higher Apprentice of the Year, Gwynfor Jones, Foundation Apprentices of the Year, Transport for Wales and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board.

With the 2026 Senedd election approaching, the NTFW has launched its Manifesto for Apprenticeships and Skills, calling for a doubling of investment to support 200,000 apprenticeship starts.

“The rationale is clear,” said Lisa. “According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, doubling investment could generate £3.4 billion in additional lifetime earnings for people in Wales over the next 30 years.

“Apprenticeships are essential for equipping people with hands-on skills, tailored to industry needs, especially in emerging sectors like green energy, digital innovation and healthcare.

“Expanding access to apprenticeships supports inclusive growth and empowers communities across Wales. Sustainable funding is vital to ensure providers can continue delivering tailored support services for learners to aid their mental health and wellbeing.”

As part of its work, the NTFW has been actively engaging with political stakeholders by attending party conferences, round table and Senedd meetings, contributing to Welsh Government inquiries into post-16 education and apprenticeship pathways and lobbying to secure long-term, equitable funding to ensure apprenticeships remain central to government policy.