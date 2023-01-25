TV’s Patsy Palmer celebrates Dancing on Ice performance with a cuppa at New City College café

Dancing on Ice and EastEnders’ actor Patsy Palmer dropped in for a cuppa at New City College’s Cherry Tree Café after making it through the first round of the TV show.

Patsy took the chance to celebrate her performance by catching up with her nephew Zac May, who is on the Foundation Learning SEND course at NCC Epping Forest and does his work experience at the social enterprise café.

Run by New City College SEND students, the Cherry Tree, in Wanstead, caters for members of the public who want to stop by and have a drink or a bite to eat in a warm and friendly setting. Students on Foundation Learning courses at Epping Forest campus work at the café on a Monday, students from Redbridge campus run it on a Wednesday and students from Havering work there on a Friday.

Patsy had a cup of tea and a bagel and was interested to find out all about the work experience that Zac was doing, as well as talking to staff and other students who are able to gain valuable experience in the catering industry by working as chefs, kitchen assistants and waiting staff.

The actor, who has lived in Malibu, Los Angeles for 9 years and is now a DJ, is paired with professional ice skater Matt Evers on the TV show and was voted through to the next round.

Born and raised in East London, Patsy, 50, now a mum-of-four, joined EastEnders in 1993 as Bianca Jackson and her relationship with Ricky Butcher was a popular storyline for many years. She left the soap in 1999 to spend more time with her family but returned in 2008 for another six years. She briefly reprised the role of Bianca in 2019 but since leaving the same year, has not returned again.

Over the years Patsy has appeared in TV shows Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

She said of her current stint in Dancing on Ice: “I’m obviously nervous about hurting myself, especially at my age as I’m 50 now – I don’t want to break any bones or anything. And I did get super nervous before the live show, but it’s a challenge that I’m really enjoying.”

For more information on Foundation Learning and SEND courses at New City College see the website www.ncclondon.ac.uk

