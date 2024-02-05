UK’s leading provider of property management services announces partnership with top West-Midlands based apprenticeship training provider

One of the UK’s most esteemed support service contractors, headquartered in Birmingham, has unveiled a new partnership with a top West-Midlands based apprenticeship training provider.

Premier Support Services, a distinguished provider of property management solutions has announced a new partnership with UK Skills, a division of Burton and South Derbyshire College and an Ofsted outstanding training provider with a track record in delivering high-quality training programmes.

Premier Support Services has a workforce of 2,600 across the UK. The training contract will see an initial cohort of around 100 apprentices enrolled in the first year.

The training programme will transform the workforce capabilities of Premier Support Services and help to insulate it from the wider skills crisis facing the UK economy. It will mark the beginning of a new era in skill development and professional advancement.

Long-term, the agreement will see UK Skills create a sustainable talent pipeline, ensuring that the Premier Support Service workforce is equipped to meet the evolving demands of the property management industry.

Recruitment will target a diverse range of apprentices across the UK, including mixed age groups from different geographical areas and those from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged regions. This strategic partnership demonstrates their commitment to levelling-up disadvantaged communities through inclusive recruitment practices.

UK Skills’ apprenticeship programmes are designed to merge theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience, ensuring that apprentices are fully prepared to apply foundational principles to real-world situations. The comprehensive curriculum covers a range of essential topics, including leadership and management, team leading, and security.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Walker, the Managing Director at Premier Support Services, said:

“We are thrilled to join forces with UK Skills in this new venture. Together, we aim to redefine apprenticeship standards, providing a comprehensive platform for individuals to not only acquire essential skills but also thrive in their respective careers.”

Also commenting on the partnership, John Beaty, Chair of UK Skills and Principal of Burton and South Derbyshire College, said:

“We are delighted to be working with a leading company like Premier Support Services. This sizable investment in their workforce will provide them with the ongoing skills needed to help their business thrive in a highly competitive landscape. Our team will deliver bespoke, high-quality, and impactful apprenticeship programmes for Premier employees that I have no doubt will bring a range of benefits to their organisation.”

Chris Edwards, Security Operations Director at Premier, said:

“I am delighted to be implementing and overseeing the expansion of our apprenticeship programme in collaboration with UK Skills. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering talent and contributing to the development of a highly skilled industry workforce. Through our collaboration with UK Skills, we aim to set new standards in apprenticeship training, providing individuals with the tools they need to excel in their careers.”

Lawrence Barton from UK Skills also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying:

“Our partnership with Premier Support Services underscores our commitment to fostering talent and bridging the gap between educational achievements and industry requirements. Together, we aspire to create apprenticeship programmes that are not only educational but also responsive to the dynamic demands of the professional world.”

