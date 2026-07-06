UnionDAC announces agreement with Middlesbrough College to develop skills pathway to industry

UnionDAC is developing a 60,000 tonne per year direct air capture plant at the industrial decarbonisation cluster on Teesside. UnionDAC will position the UK as a global leader in an emerging technology that is crucial to climate mitigation and to building a future low-carbon economy.

In partnership with Middlesbrough College, UnionDAC shares a strong commitment to driving regional economic growth, fostering innovation, advancing industrial capability, and developing the workforce across Tees Valley and the wider North East.

Through a long-term strategic collaboration, both organisations aim to unlock opportunities that build a highly skilled workforce equipped to meet the evolving demands of CCUS and low-carbon industries across the region and the UK.

UnionDAC and Middlesbrough College will work together to co-design and deliver forward-thinking education and training programmes, including technical qualifications, apprenticeships, and workforce development initiatives aligned to emerging skills needs within carbon removal and clean technology sectors.

This partnership will create accessible pathways into employment for both young people and adults, through industry placements, apprenticeships, work experience, and employer-led programmes.

Together, we will support Tees Valley’s role as a leading industrial decarbonisation cluster by nurturing local talent to deliver CCUS, direct air capture, and related low-carbon technologies.

John Egan, Project Director for Progressive Energy, said:

“The UK has the opportunity to be the world leader in direct air capture, offering good jobs throughout the supply chain. We are delighted to be working alongside the very impressive Middlesbrough College as they seek to provide the skills required for the transition to a low carbon economy.”

Zoe Lewis CBE, CEO of Middlesbrough College, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with UnionDC on a project that has the potential to deliver lasting benefits for our communities and the wider region.

“As Teesside continues to establish itself as a leader in clean industry and innovation, it is vital that local people have the opportunity to develop the skills needed to be part of that journey. By working together, we can create clear pathways into rewarding careers,

support social mobility, and ensure the economic opportunities created by the transition to a low-carbon economy are felt across our communities.”

Matt Telling, Group Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College, said:

“This partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when education and industry come together with a shared ambition for the future of our region. The growth of carbon capture and direct air capture technologies presents a significant opportunity for Teesside, and it is essential that local businesses and local people are at the heart of that journey.

“By strengthening the connection between employers and education, we can help shape a workforce that is ready for the industries of tomorrow and ensure Teesside continues to attract investment, create opportunity and lead the UK’s clean industrial transformation.”