University of Europe for Applied Sciences is official university partner of Borussia Dortmund

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is now an official university partner of Borussia Dortmund. The partnership gives UE students exclusive insights into the management of one of Europe’s biggest football clubs.

Professor Dr Maurits van Rooijen, Rector of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, describes the new cooperation as follows: “I am very pleased that Borussia Dortmund, one of the most likeable and renowned football clubs, is now the official university partner of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences. The cooperation makes it possible for our students to gain an early insight into the most diverse areas of a globally active football club. I am sure that our current and future students at all our campuses will benefit from this partnership and learn a lot. You can’t get a better link between theory and practice.”

Students look behind the scenes of the professional club

With the cooperation sealed in July 2022, UE students can gain insights into the work of BVB, get to know well-known BVB personalities and benefit from the experiences of BVB employees. To this end, guest lectures by BVB employees will be held at the UE campus over the next two years, giving students an insight into various BVB departments. In the future, BVB legends, such as long-time BVB goalkeeper and German World Champion 2014 Roman Weidenfeller recently, will also be guests at UE events and show how sport and business can be combined. The highlight of the cooperation is a BVB scholarship.

Working with the talents of tomorrow

BVB sees the university cooperation with UE as forward-looking: “In all professional areas, it is always about talent and retaining it. We want to promote sports management talent today and work together with the managers of tomorrow to set the course for the future together. This makes us competitive on the international stage, not only on the pitch but also off it,” says Carsten Cramer, Managing Director at Borussia Dortmund, explaining the club’s decision to enter into a university partnership.

With the cooperation, UE students not only get the opportunity to attend BVB’s Bundesliga matches, but a particularly topical and practical asset for the students is above all the opportunity to participate in exclusive content productions with the BVB eFootball team.

About Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB has more than 10 million fans in Germany alone and also has a rapidly growing fan base worldwide. The eight-time German champions and five-time DFB Cup winners were the first German club to win a European Cup competition in 1966. Likewise, in 1997, BVB became the first Bundesliga club to win the UEFA Champions League; this was also followed by winning the World Cup in the same year. With a total turnover of over 400 million euros, Borussia Dortmund is also one of the economically strongest football clubs in the world.

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences with locations in Berlin, Potsdam (“UE Innovation Hub”), Hamburg, Iserlohn and the Virtual Campus (“Campus in the cloud”) is a state-recognised private university. Combining tech, data and design, it trains digital pioneers of tomorrow and focuses on teaching relevant key skills for the job markets of the future – by breaking down traditional academic models.

In particular, with the innovative and forward-looking Virtual Campus, which is a long-term strategic initiative of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, it aims to build a university of tomorrow’s generation. In the three subject areas of Business, Sport and Psychology, Art and Design as well as Tech and Software, designers and decision-makers are trained who combine creativity, entrepreneurial thinking, practical relevance, internationality and virtual innovation.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and dual Bachelor’s and MBA programmes. The university has been institutionally accredited by the German Council of Science and Humanities for a maximum term of ten years and system accredited by the accreditation agency FIBAA. U-Multirank has recognised UE as a world leader in international orientation and ranked it as one of the TOP 10 universities in business studies in the area of quality of teaching.

