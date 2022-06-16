Volunteer appointed to key position at regional branch of Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development

A mum of two who supported her children through their exams by gaining GCSEs herself is now helping dozens of Coventry and Warwickshire students fulfil their potential – all for the love of volunteering.

Florajane Lynch, who has helped countless students take on their CIPD or HRM assignments and enter the world of work through voluntary work with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), has been selected to be placed in a core role within the CIPD Coventry and Warwickshire Branch as Branch Secretary.

Florajane, who had worked across various industries including retail, hospitality, voluntary and utility sectors after moving to Coventry from Tanzania 16 years ago, took up a voluntary role with CIPD in January 2021 while studying for her English and Maths GCSEs at Coventry College. She gained the qualifications to help her two children get the best possible grades in their own exams, understand the working environment and employment law.

While helping her children revise, she also gained qualifications in Level 5 CIPD Human Resource Management and Level 4 Award in Education and Training at Coventry College to support other students, from post-16, undergraduate level and working professionals with their studies. This came after gaining a Level 3 CIPD Human Resource Management Foundation qualification at Solihull College and University Centre.

After completing her studies, Florajane continued volunteering with CIPD, assisting students online, promoting CIPD to everyone, and creating regional, national, and international links with students to support them with CVs or studies enhancing their overall knowledge using the CIPD Professions Map.

She is also now a member of the School Advisory Group on the School of Management and Marketing Board at Coventry University while continuing to help students globally via LinkedIn, Zoom, and attending CIPD face to face and online events to boost her knowledge of the Human Resources industry.

She said: “I loved being at Coventry College. Getting to know fellow mature and younger students and encouraging my colleagues to do better for themselves was always a great motivation to help each other succeed.”

“When I was younger, I was always afraid to ask questions. At Coventry College, I felt I could ask anything. My teachers, Kartik and John, Ben, Sian, Lora and Donna, always took the time to answer my questions and explain things to me if I could not understand.”

“I also felt brave enough to ask questions that sometimes I could see others might have been shy to ask, and that is something I try to pass on to the students I work with via CIPD.”

“On LinkedIn, I assist students with posting information to help them think critically about the questions from their assignments and create links between colleges, universities, and online platforms to assist students countrywide and internationally by holding CIPD events.”

“My husband, children, family and friends have immensely supported my studying. They supported me and encouraged me all the way. The CIPD courses, the CIPD Committee, the volunteers across the country, and the guest speakers have helped me find a sense of purpose, belonging and structure in my thoughts. For this, I will always be grateful.”

Gemma Knott, Vice Principal for Business Growth, Engagement and Partnerships at Coventry College, said: “Florajane’s passion for voluntary work is vital to so many students who are looking to make successes of themselves, and we are proud to have played a role in her getting to this position where she is a key member of the CIPD regionally.”

Published in