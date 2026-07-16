Waltham Forest College Named London’s Number One College for 16–18 Student Achievement

Giving young people the skills, confidence and opportunities to succeed

Parents and carers looking for the very best next step for their child can be confident that Waltham Forest College delivers exceptional outcomes. The College has been recognised as London’s Number One College for 16-18 student achievement, reinforcing its position as one of the capital’s leading further education providers and a place where young people are empowered to thrive.

This recognition reflects the College’s unwavering commitment to outstanding teaching, personalised support and career-focused learning, enabling thousands of students each year to achieve their ambitions and progress to university, apprenticeships and skilled employment.

Rated Outstanding by Ofsted, ranked within the top 5% of colleges nationally for student achievement, and backed by more than 85 years of educational excellence, Waltham Forest College combines a proven track record of success with a forward-looking approach to education. With over £20 million invested in industry-standard facilities, students learn in modern environments that mirror today’s workplaces and prepare them for tomorrow’s careers.

From T Levels and vocational qualifications to apprenticeships and adult learning, the College offers an extensive range of programmes designed in partnership with employers to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. Through industry placements, live projects, work experience, employer mentoring and guest speakers, students gain invaluable real-world experience, building the knowledge, confidence and professional skills that open doors to higher education and high-skilled careers.

Amir Ahmed, Vice Principal at Waltham Forest College, said:

“Being recognised as London’s Number One College for 16–18 student achievement is a proud milestone and reflects the ambition, dedication and excellence of our students, staff and wider College community.

Choosing the right college is one of the most important decisions a family can make. At Waltham Forest College, we create an environment where every learner is inspired to aim high, realise their potential and develop the skills, confidence and resilience to succeed.

Through outstanding teaching, strong employer partnerships and industry-standard facilities, our students gain far more than qualifications, they gain the experience, opportunities, and mindset to progress to university, apprenticeships and rewarding careers. We are proud to be developing the next generation of skilled, ambitious and future-ready talent.”

As an anchor institution, Waltham Forest College plays a vital role in developing the talent that will drive London’s future economy. Beyond academic achievement, the College provides expert careers guidance, dedicated pastoral support and meaningful employer engagement, ensuring every student is equipped with the skills, experience and confidence to succeed.

Working alongside employers across sectors including construction, engineering, digital technologies, healthcare, business and the creative industries, the College continually aligns its curriculum with industry needs, creating clear progression pathways into higher education, apprenticeships and employment. By connecting education with opportunity, Waltham Forest College is transforming lives, strengthening communities and helping to build a highly skilled workforce for the future.