Welsh apprentice butchers challenged to prove they’re a cut above the rest

Talented Welsh apprentice butchers are being challenged to put their skills to test on a grand stage at the country’s top competition.

Butchery apprentices have the perfect opportunity to prove they are a cut above the rest at the Welsh Apprentice Butcher of the Year final which will be held at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport from January 20-22, 2025.

The final takes place on the first day, Monday, January 20 and the WICC is open free of charge to the public and hospitality trade.

Sponsored by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) and Cambrian Training Company, the competition is open to all Welsh butchery apprentices who are employed or studying for a qualification in Wales.

The finalists will be given 30 minutes to cut a whole Welsh Lamb carcass into primal joints and then one hour and 40 minutes to create a visually exciting display of products showcasing their skills and creativity. All products must be clearly labelled and accompanied by cooking instructions.

The butchers must create a minimum of two lamb products identical in appearance, size and weight. They will be judged on their appearance, the meat display, creativity, skills, wastage, food safety and health and safety.

The winner will be announced at the WICC awards dinner on the evening of Wednesday, January 22 at The ICC Wales.

The competition could be a stepping stone to the Craft Butchery Team Wales, which includes five former Welsh Butcher of the Year or Welsh Young Butcher of the Year winners – captain Peter Rushforth, Matthew Edwards, Tomi Jones, Dan Allen-Raftery and Craig Holly.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, CAW president and Cambrian Training Company’s executive chairman, said: “Winning the Welsh Apprentice Butcher of the Year competition is a massive achievement. This competition is a great opportunity for apprentice butchers to put their skills to the test in front of an audience.

“It’s a huge honour to be named the best in Wales at your chosen vocation and people attending the WICC will have a chance to watch highly skilled apprentice butchers demonstrating their talent and meat display techniques.”

Organised by the CAW, the 2025 WICC also hosts a wide range of competitions over three days, including the Welsh National, Junior and Vegan Chef of the Year finals and the Skills Competition Wales hospitality finals.

Climax of the three days of competitions is the awards dinner on January 22, which will showcase the best Welsh food and drink.