Welsh Government challenged to match England’s apprenticeship investment

An organisation that represents training providers across Wales is challenging the Welsh Government to follow the UK Government’s lead by prioritising investment in skills and apprenticeships.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced £1.2 billion in annual funding in the UK Government’s spending review to support training and apprenticeships for over a million young people in England.

With the UK Government set to allocate £23 billion to Wales, the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) wants the Welsh Government to invest more money in expanding apprenticeship opportunities to match England’s commitment to workforce development.

A recent statistical release from Medr, regulator and funder of tertiary education and research for Wales, revealed that 1,880 fewer learners started apprenticeships in Wales between last August and January.

The NTFW has consistently expressed concern to the Welsh Government that not replacing lost European funding for apprenticeships, following Brexit, could have a significant impact on learners and businesses across Wales.

The 15% drop in new apprentices has hit some sectors particularly hard, including construction, key to future infrastructure projects, which saw a 26% decline. Health and Social Care, vital to the efficient and effective operation of the entire health system, had a 10.5% reduction in starts.

Despite the funding cuts, Wales currently boasts one of the UK’s most successful apprenticeship programmes, with an average completion rate of 74%, outperforming England (61%) and Northern Ireland (62%).

Apprenticeships play a critical role in three key areas:

Economic Prosperity – According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, doubling investment in apprenticeships over the next Senedd term could generate an additional £3.4 billion in lifetime earnings for people in Wales over the next 30 years.

Social Inclusion – The apprenticeship programme disproportionately supports individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing pathways to meaningful employment.

Healthcare – Apprenticeships are essential to the efficient operation of the NHS in Wales, ensuring a strong pipeline of skilled professionals.

The NTFW’s call follows a productive meeting last Thursday between its board members and Wales Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargent.

The NTFW said the minister had engaged positively with its concerns and recognised the wider economic benefits of apprenticeship programmes.