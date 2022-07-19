Westcon-Comstor wins best UK apprenticeship scheme for the third time

Judges of the CRN Sales and Marketing Awards praised Westcon-Comstor’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology provider and specialist distributor, celebrated a new win at the CRN’s Sales and Marketing Awards 2022, taking home ‘best graduate and/or apprentice scheme’ award for the third year. Launched in 2017 as a direct response to the IT industry’s skills gap, Westcon-Comstor’s apprenticeship scheme has gone from strength to strength, with 76% of apprentices being offered roles within the company in the UK.

The CRN Sales and Marketing awards celebrates teams at the heart of the UK IT channel. The ‘best graduate and/or apprentice scheme’ award recognises Westcon-Comstor’s commitment to local communities and dedication to fostering and developing the next generation of tech talent.

The tech industry is suffering one of the largest talent shortages it has ever seen with quality talent harder to come by than ever. For young people, work is also harder to find with fewer than 16-24 year olds in employment than pre-pandemic. This creates a shared opportunity for Westcon-Comstor and its apprentices, where young people get access to the tech industry and receive first class training, building the skills and competencies that the company needs

Conducted alongside government-approved specialist Global Knowledge Apprenticeships, Westcon-Comstor’s apprenticeship scheme is a strategic and holistic training programme. The 15-month programme is focussed on building both theoretical knowledge and practical experience, and ensures apprentices have time to focus on their studies. The primary goal of the scheme is to offer apprentices full time employment with Westcon-Comstor. After the training is complete, Apprentices also leave the programme with a certification, giving them a head start on the next stage of their career.

Speaking on the benefits of the apprenticeship programme, Shannon Flanegan, Vendor Marketing Apprentice, said, “I felt the role was something I would enjoy, adapt well to, and learn a lot from – and my expectations were exceeded on all three.

“I have developed a huge list of transferable skills, knowledge, and experience using marketing tools which build the foundations of any marketing career.”

Emilio Fantocchio, a Technical Sales Apprentice also said, “I always wanted to go into an apprenticeship instead of university as I wanted to get straight into the working world after college and I believed it would be more beneficial for me.

“I’m very grateful for Westcon as I got this job at a very good time when I needed it most and ever since I started, I haven’t looked back and I’m excited for my future.”

Speaking on the award win, David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor said, “We’re incredibly honoured to take home CRN’s best apprentice scheme award for the third time. It’s a real recognition of our continued investment in and dedication to local communities and leaders of the future.

“Apprenticeships and early start programmes are a critical part of our international hiring strategy. Our focus as a company is to deliver Partner Success, to do this we need to have the right people with best-in-class knowledge and skills. It’s no secret that the hiring market is extremely competitive, particularly in the ever-evolving tech industry. These programmes offer a way for us to build the capabilities and skills we need for the future, while simultaneously offering young people the opportunity to receive first class training and jump start their careers. We’re extremely proud of the work of our teams and this award is further recognition that we continue to invest in providing comprehensive, industry leading training to our apprentices.”

Published in