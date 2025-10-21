Why green skills are key to pushing Wales’ net zero goal forward

Wales is well on its way to its goal of net zero by 2030 with the 2026 Carbon Budget serving as our next critical checkpoint. For businesses, this goal offers challenges but also opportunities, as we all look to reduce emissions, adapt operations, and ensure our employees are equipped to adapt to these changes.

Green skills are key to successfully meeting Wales’ net zero goal. In fact, when the Net Zero action plan was put in place, upskilling was described as the ‘key enabler’ of the transition to a net zero economy.

Regardless of industry, the demand for sustainability knowledge is rising. Employers that invest in this training aren’t just supporting the national carbon agenda, they’re also improving resilience, enhancing reputation, and unlocking new efficiencies in how they work day-to-day.

In practical terms, green skills enable employees to identify and implement actions that reduce energy use, cut waste, and improve efficiency delivering both environmental and financial benefits. From procurement professionals choosing sustainable suppliers to managers embedding environmental criteria in their decision-making, every role has a part to play.

Businesses that nurture these skills not only reduce their carbon footprint but also boost productivity, strengthen supply chains, and meet growing customer demand for sustainable operations.

ACT, Wales’s leading training provider, is helping employers meet their net zero goals through a range of accredited green qualifications. Many of the courses can be undertaken by any employee, regardless of their role and sector, and will help them understand, implement, and champion sustainable practices in the workplace.

More advanced qualifications are suitable for those in charge of environmental management and who are looking to better implement efficiency strategies within their organisation.

ACT delivers a suite of ISEP-accredited qualifications, ranging from one-day short courses to advanced certificates. If you’re unsure which option would be suitable for your team, here’s a rundown of each qualification:

This course is for anyone new to sustainability, and leads directly to ISEP Associate Membership.

This course will give you a foundation of environmental knowledge to build on. Covering a wide range of principles, the course will give learners an understanding of the breadth of the sustainability agenda, and the management tools they need when working within this area.

This course is for professionals who are working in organisations at an operational level and pursuing a career path in environment and sustainability. You will explore the implications of global trends for the environment, be able to create and explain sustainable business models, and critically analyse data that informs decision making.

This two-day course is intended to support managers and supervisors from any industry or sector in understanding the strategic and operational implications environmental sustainability has on them, their team and department.

It enables managers to contribute to the improved environmental sustainability of their organisation.

This concentrated one-day course provides learners with a practical introduction to environmental sustainability, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge, understanding and motivation to make a positive difference within their organisation.

This course is perfect for those working in any job role across all sectors, to ensure that environmental sustainability is embedded into all job roles of a company.

As well as ISEP-accredited qualifications, ACT also delivers a course for those in energy management or for finance and facilities professionals responsible for sustainable procurement or energy use within their organisation.

This qualification looks at the skills and knowledge required for the management of energy consumption and carbon emissions within an organisation.

The course is split between mandatory modules such as ‘health and safety’ and ‘behavioural change’, with optional modules in topics such as ‘waste management’ and ‘energy procurement’.

As Wales moves towards its 2026 Carbon Budget, it’s important we recognise that building a greener economy is reliant on a forward-thinking, skilled workforce. Businesses that prioritise sustainability training will not only meet compliance demands but also position themselves as leaders in innovation and responsible growth.

Discover ACT’s full range of green qualifications at: acttraining.org.uk/green