Winchester Event Highlights the Importance of Healthcare Apprenticeships

Employers from acute, community, social care, primary care and voluntary sector gathered at a special Health and Wellbeing Apprenticeship event at the University of Winchester.

The audience at the West Downs Centre heard about the importance of investing in an apprentice workforce pipeline to meets the nation’s health care needs.

Apprenticeships will become increasingly important in the training of healthcare professionals.

In her presentation, Claire Wardle, Health and Care Support Workforce Education Senior Specialist, NHS England, said that the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan sets a target of “22 per cent of all training for clinical staff through apprenticeship routes by 2031/32, up from just 7 per cent today”.

Introducing the event, held during National Apprenticeship Week, Pro Vice-Chancellor Matt Webster said:

“Our message today is clear: we want to work together, to grow the pipeline and to supply the local workforce with the healthcare professionals of the future.

“We aim to nurture a sustainable supply of students from a range of backgrounds and experiences who study, train, and work locally, ensuring that our community continues to thrive.”

Matt added:

“Our goal is to welcome new employers and strengthen our current partnerships to grow our apprentice numbers across all pathways. By working collaboratively, and recognising the talent we have, we can overcome obstacles and create opportunities for our students, our system, and our region.”

Among the speakers was Dr Heather Bower, Head of Education at the Royal College of Midwives who had been pivotal in developing the University’s Midwifery program, now in its second year, which includes a Midwifery Degree Apprenticeship

Others giving presentations included Vicky Stobbart, ICS Director of Long-Term Planning Delivery at Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership; Penny Marsh, the University’s Programme Lead Nursing Apprenticeship; and Amber Truscott, Regional Nurse Specialist in Primary Care.

In addition to employers, representatives from several of the University’s partner colleges were also in attendance. Winchester is proud to be facilitating closer links between its partner colleges and local employers to strengthen the progression pathway from college to employment and training for the next generation.

Inspiring stories

To mark National Apprenticeship Week the University of Winchester created a series of Inspiring Apprentice profiles posted on the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing’s X (twitter) feed.

These include Sophie Charnley, a Midwifery Degree Apprentice employed by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, who says her six years working as Maternity Support alongside “empowering and inspirational” midwives spurred her on to become a midwife herself.

Asked what she had liked most about her apprenticeship, Sophie says:

“The support and encouragement from the cohort, faculty staff, our trusts cheering us on with this incredible journey.”