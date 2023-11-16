Winners! AIM Empowering Futures Awards

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group’s inaugural Empowering Futures Conference and Awards held on Thursday 9th November recognised the exceptional contributions of organisations in the field of apprenticeships, training, and education. These prestigious awards highlighted excellence, innovation, and commitment to learners’ success.

Kevern Kerswell, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group CEO commented:

“This is the first time we have held these awards and we have been blown away by the overwhelming response and the outstanding quality of the submissions we’ve received. The winners all showcased an exceptional level of dedication and a strong commitment to empowering individuals to achieve remarkable feats and gave the judges extremely difficult job”.



The conference and awards event was held at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham and attracted over 250 people from across the UK. Kevern continued,

“we focussed the conference agenda firmly on the future and we heard from a range of inspiring speakers who talked about initiatives, policies, and actions that foster sustainable development, social progress, and economic growth.



“We considered the important role that education plays in bringing communities together, breaking down barriers and creating opportunities. And we also looked ahead to a pending General Election and considered what colleges and other providers require in order to develop the skills that the country needs.”



Keynote speakers included:

Lord Simon Woolley, Member of the House of Lords

David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive Association of Colleges (AoC)

Robert Nitsch, Delivery Director Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE)

Karl George MBE, Partner RSM UK Consulting LLP

Award winners

Apprenticeship Employer Provider of the Year

Winner: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has been named the winner in this category for their groundbreaking training program, designed by industry professionals, to support their Publishing apprentices. Their initiative offers alternative routes to a career in publishing and attracts new and diverse voices to the industry.

Judges Comment: Bloomsbury Publishing has not only shown its commitment to supporting apprentices through their training but also to creating opportunities for employment within the organisation.

Highly commended: B:Music Ltd



Apprenticeship Training Provider of the Year

Winner: Hull College Group

Hull College has been recognised for its commitment to their creative apprentices, and their dedication of to ensuring their apprentices completed during particularly challenging times.

Highly commended: PRCA

Access to Higher Education Centre of the Year

Winner: Redcar and Cleveland College

Redcar and Cleveland College has been awarded for their hard work and commitment to Access to HE, providing a great learner experience, including an industry-standard learning environment to support students on the Health pathway.

Highly commended: Weston College

Bespoke Accreditation Centre of the Year

Winner: CNTW NHS Trust Academy Accredited Learning Centre

CNTW NHS Trust Academy Accredited Learning Centre has been recognised for their comprehensive portfolio of bespoke accredited units that meet the exact needs of their NHS Trust and their approach to continuous professional development which focusses on niche workforce skills in children’s mental health services, learning disabilities services, and older people’s care.

Highly commended: Independent Funeral Directors

Quality Mark Provider of the Year

Winner: Actes

Actes has been awarded for its “Past, Present & Your Future” course, designed to equip individuals with convictions to better understand their past convictions and their potential implications in relation to finding employment. Actes’ initiative not only benefits ex-offenders by helping them reintegrate into employment but also benefits the general public by reducing court proceedings and imprisonment costs.

Highly commended: RAF Association

Impact Award

Winner: HMP Swansea

HMP Swansea has been recognised for its transformative initiatives, breaking down barriers and encouraging prisoners with purposeful, engaging eLearning. Their efforts have built confidence, self-belief, and a thirst for learning among inmates, opening the door to a brighter future. HMP Swansea’s initiatives have engaged otherwise disengaged prisoners, enabling them to overcome personal and social issues, leading to life-changing results.

Highly commended: Activating Creative Talent CIC

Empowering Futures

AIM’s Empowering Futures Conference took a critical look at the hot-topics of diversity and leadership, explored progress with the Post-16 Reform and explored how to drive positive change in education and training. AIM’s award winners demonstrated their significant contributions to the betterment of learners and the industry as a whole.

“These accolades served as a reminder of the transformative power of education and training, showing that when dedicated individuals and organisations come together, they have the ability to effect profound and lasting change” added Kevern Kerswell.

Impact Report

Guests were also presented with a copy of the new AIM Impact Report showcasing the work of the organisation and its partners over the last 12 months. Hard copies of the report are available by contacting [email protected]

