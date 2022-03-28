Cart

From education to employment

Young engineers show local football club their support

Marie March 28, 2022
0 Comments
Engineering learners from NETA Training
Students and apprentices at Stockton’s NETA Training have been showing their support for Marske United Football Club.

But rather than cheering from the sidelines, the team of up-and-coming engineers are putting their skills to good use, helping to restore the stands.

Keen to gain some additional work experience for their young welders and fabricators, NETA’s business development manager, Paul Turnbull, said: “For our students and apprentices learning the skills of their trade, this is a fantastic chance to apply what they have learned in the workshop so far to a real environment.

“The project involves working to specifications for an external client, plus they know their work will be used by young supporters of the club.”

With materials supplied by Marske Fabrications, the team was tasked with refurbishing and remodelling the young supporters’ stand, grinding and welding the metal frame, ready for the wooden slats that will make the platform.

Working on site, welding student Aaron Willingham, 18, said: “For us it’s good experience and it’s great to see what it’s like to be out working on a real job.”

Aaron Porter, 17, explained: “It exposes you to the real world, working outside the college environment.”

And Chris Trattles, 17, added: “Plus it’s good to know that people will be using it.”

Tutor Colin Walsh said: “It’s good for the full-time students to get out and working on something that will be used and make a real difference.

“For our apprentices it is an opportunity to apply their skills in a different environment and add to their experience.”

Stan Glover, the club’s committee member for community liaison, said: “Marske United Football Club is delighted to be able to offer work experiences such as this. We believe this is true partnership working, giving students real life experience whilst enhancing our facilities. A true “win win” for all those involved. We hope to be able to repeat such events over the coming years.”

NETA Training is part of the Education Training Collective (Etc.).

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , ,
Marie

