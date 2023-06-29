Young finance worker first in North Wales to complete jobs programme with college

A YOUNG finance worker was the first in North Wales to successfully complete a new jobs programme via Coleg Cambria.

Michael Shone, from Buckley, achieved the Employment strand of the Welsh Government’s Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme, aimed at people aged 16-18.

Michael spent six months at Cummins Independent Financial Advisers (IFA), based in Rossett, near Wrexham and Chester, where he received mentoring, guidance, and gained valuable experience.

The programme was subsidised by Cambria – based in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi – whose Jobs Growth Wales+ team were on hand to conduct monthly reviews, support Michael and the employer, and advertise any other roles via the college’s Job Shop.

He has now been offered a full-time position with the organisation as a trainee administrator, following in the footsteps of family members already working in the sector.

“Participating in the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme gave me the opportunity to gain an insight into a career in financial advice,” said Michael.

“I am really happy to be offered employment by the company and my next steps will be to study for the necessary exams and hopefully progress to become a financial adviser in the future.”

Gerry Cummins, Director of Cummins (IFA), pursued the partnership after being made aware of the 26-week age subsidy allowance.

This resulted in the company being the first to be awarded the funding via Coleg Cambria.

“The funding enabled our company to offer the employment opportunity to Michael and help him follow his future career,” said Gerry.

“We have been able to share our skills and knowledge with him over the 26 weeks and he has progressed quickly, completing tasks competently and confidently.

“We are happy to offer Michael a full-time position and welcome him to the team.”

Those words were echoed by Alison Roberts, Compliance and Contractual review officer at Cambria.

She said: “Congratulations to Michael on achieving his dream job and thank you to Cummins Independent Financial Advisers for the guidance and advice he received throughout the placement.

“To see him go on to a full-time position with them is heartening and just shows how valuable the Jobs Growth Wales+Employment scheme is in helping young people into work and training.

“We wish them all the best for the future and are sure Michael will go on to enjoy a successful career in the finance industry.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

NOTES: Jobs Growth Wales+ is part-funded by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

Published in