Young people in Cheshire and Warrington to benefit from trailblazing modern work experience connecting them to regional employers

The Cheshire and Warrington Careers Hub is one of 10 areas across England to be awarded funding through the £2.3 million Future Ready Fund, a three-year programme designed to close the career readiness gap through high-quality, modern work experience.

400+ students from 25+ local schools will engage in a modern work experience programme, shaping aspirations and building skills that will prepare them for a successful career in Cheshire and Warrington.

Participating students will receive support for three years, from Year 8 until the end of Year 10.

Funded activities will include interactive employer-led workshops, workplace visits, and multiple high-quality work experience placements to develop essential skills and show what careers are on offer in the region.

The programme will involve employers ranging from AstraZeneca, the Bank of America, United Utilities and Bentley to SMEs, including Altimex and Driveworks.

This project has support from all three local authorities – Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and Warrington Borough Council – and is being delivered as part of their wider strategic collaborative work to prevent young people becoming NEET (not in education, employment and training) and build a more inclusive future workforce for the subregion.

To kickstart this programme, three launch events will be held at local venues in March 2026: Alderley Park, Birchwood, and Chester Zoo. Each event brings together 180+ students from 10+ schools, as well as teachers, local employers and VIP guests.

The Future Ready Fund is delivered by The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC), the national body for careers education in England and supported by JPMorganChase.

It comes at a critical time, with youth unemployment at nearly 1 million nationally and employers reporting growing skills gaps.

A spokesperson for Bentley said:

“The Future Ready programme will be a great way for students in our local area to learn more about the diverse range of roles available at Bentley and to practise some of the key skills we look for in our Early Careers trainees.

“The opportunity to meet our trainees, learn first-hand about their experiences, and hear their advice will be invaluable in helping students raise their awareness and aspirations around future career opportunities.”

A spokesperson for Vinci Developments UK, also an employer on the scheme, added:

“Regeneration projects are about energising, repurposing, and upgrading existing urban spaces and as they do so, these projects also need to boost local economies by attracting investment, creating jobs, and developing skills and benefiting the wider communities.

“That’s why we are delighted to join Future Ready and play a part in inspiring local young people about the variety of career opportunities in the design, regeneration and operation of the places in which we live.”

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Member of the Cheshire and Warrington Shadow Board responsible for Skills, Health and Inclusion, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of the Future Ready Fund which will help us on our journey for Cheshire and Warrington to be the UK’s healthiest, most sustainable, inclusive, and fastest-growing region by 2045.

“Trailblazing programmes like this are our commitment to ensure no young person gets left behind, as we proudly secure the region’s prosperity for the next generation.”

Anna Dunn, CEO of JPMorganChase UK, said:

“We are investing in skills and training to help UK residents access greater career opportunities, because we think engaged labour force participation is a critical element of the strong economy that benefits UK business.

“Our continued investments will support the UK’s increased focus on boosting skills and pathways to quality careers.”

John Yarham, Chief Executive, The Careers & Enterprise Company, said:

“Too many young people face barriers to becoming career ready. Not because of a lack of potential, but because of unequal access to support, including high-quality work experience.”

CEC will publish impact reports in the coming years, with a final report in 2030, bringing together participant destination data and best practice, and sharing insights into what works to deliver high-quality, modern work experience for disadvantaged young people.