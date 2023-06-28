You’re already paying a 0.5% Levy Tax, so why not invest it back into your business? 

If you are an employer with a wage bill over £3 million a year then you are already paying a 0.5% Levy Tax.

So why not reinvest that money back into your business by hiring an apprentice?

London Learning Consortium – LLC aims to help employers upskill their employees by using the Apprenticeship Levy that many businesses may already be paying for.

The Apprenticeship Levy was introduced by the UK government in April 2017, for all employers with a wage bill over £3 million per year. Employers who meet these criteria are required to pay 0.5% of their payroll each month as a levy tax. This levy can then be reinvested back into their organisation in the form of Apprenticeship training.

With all businesses paying a wage bill over £3 million all paying into the levy; it is surprising that employers are only spending 47% of their levy. The Apprenticeship Levy is a fund that businesses have already paid into and is waiting to be spent. Moreover, if you don’t spend it within 24 months, it goes straight back into HMRC. So if you are paying into it you need to make sure you use it!

If a business is non-levy paying they are only expected to pay 5% of the overall cost of the apprenticeship which is a dramatic reduction in price and a very good incentive to encourage employers to upskill their existing staff or be encouraged to take on apprentices.

To put it in perspective if the cost of an apprenticeship is £7000, a business will only be expected to pay £350. This amount can be further reduced using a process called Skillscan where the apprentice applicant is asked a series of questions based on their prior skills knowledge and behaviours. This process will also reduce the duration of the apprenticeship, which in most cases by approximately 8-12 weeks.

LLC has many options for you to upskill your staff if you are in these industries:

Here are some key advantages of collaborating with LLC to deliver your apprenticeships:

Expertise: Our team consists of highly experienced professionals who are well-versed in the design, delivery, and management of apprenticeship programs. We will work closely with your organization to customize apprenticeship initiatives that align with your specific needs and objectives.

Talent Acquisition: By utilizing our extensive network and recruitment strategies, we can identify and attract top-tier apprentices who possess the skills and passion required to excel in your industry. This allows you to tap into a diverse talent pool and develop a pipeline of skilled professionals for your business.

Training and Support: Our apprenticeship programmes include comprehensive training modules, ongoing mentorship, and regular evaluations. We will ensure that your apprentices receive the necessary guidance and support throughout their apprenticeship journey, enabling them to make a meaningful contribution to your organization from day one.

Enhanced Reputation: Partnering with LLC demonstrates your commitment to investing in the future of your industry and community. By providing apprenticeship opportunities, you will establish your business as a leader in workforce development and attract positive attention from stakeholders, customers, and potential employees.

