Charity single by University musicians climbs to major chart’s star-studded, first-of-2025 top five

A charity single by University of Chester staff, students and recent graduates made a record-breaking climb to join Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Diplo and more in the top five of a major UK club chart.

I Won’t Let Christmas Make Me Cry from Ali Reece x Uosee recently became the first top five hit with the word “Christmas” in the title in the Music Week Commercial Pop club chart since online records began in 2007.

Raising money for Women’s Aid, the song achieved the impressive spot in the first chart compilation of the year.

Song-writing and executive production on the single was handled by music graduate, Ali Reece, and Music Production Programme Leader, Jim Mason. The package includes performance, recording, mixing, remixing and arrangement contributions from a total of 15 current students, four members of staff and two alumni.

Jim said: “It’s incredible for us, particularly as a small, completely independent University project to have climbed to the top five of one of the biggest club charts in the UK, amongst such massive names on major record labels.”

At the time of the single’s chart-entry in December, he explained: “You don’t get that many Christmas songs that are dancefloor friendly and come with such a large selection of remixes, so it’s a great achievement for us. I’m also really pleased that we are able to give all revenue from the project directly to the charity Women’s Aid, so I’d love people to stream and download the main track and remixes as much as possible.

“I really wanted a project that would bring music students, staff and alumni together and the project really has been a remarkable group effort.”

Ali previously said: “It has, for a while, been a ‘bucket list’ idea for both Jim and I to do a Christmas track, and it’s been a great way to reconnect with University of Chester staff and students, as well as providing an easy way for people to donate to Women’s Aid, which is such an important charity. A lot of care and effort has gone into this track and its success is a credit to all involved.”

The track jumped in position after making its way into the Music Week Commercial Pop club chart at No. 31 in December.

I Won’t Let Christmas Make Me Cry is still available to stream on Spotify, from Ali’s profile

To watch the music video: