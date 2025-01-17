City & Guilds Foundation to tackle local skills gaps through new pilot scheme 

Grants of up to £10,000 available for UK Charities, Social Enterprises and Training Providers

City & Guilds Foundation has launched a pilot scheme to help fund initiatives designed to boost employment, skills and development in communities across the UK.

As part of the Foundation’s drive to support innovative local projects, the Local Community Skills Fund aims to boost community-led initiatives which may not be eligible for funding from traditional sources.

The Fund will tackle skills gaps at a hyper-local level and aims to positively impact communities where access to training and development are limited, and improve opportunities in areas facing acute deprivation.

The new Local Community Skills Fund complements established City & Guilds grant giving schemes, including dedicated funding streams for frontline charities supporting individuals with convictions and displaced people to gain skills and find meaningful employment, together with a longstanding bursary scheme to help disadvantaged individuals gain the skills society needs.

City & Guilds’ latest Impact Report revealed that £15.3 billion in social and economic returns was contributed to society in the UK via access to skills through its courses in the period 2023-24.

Dick Palmer, Chair of City & Guilds Foundation, said:

“The Local Community Skills Fund is a vital step in addressing the unique challenges that our local communities face. By fostering innovative, locally-led solutions that create pathways to employment, we hope to help more people throughout the UK access the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Faiza Khan MBE, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs & Foundation, City & Guilds, said:

“At City & Guilds, we know that skills change lives and communities. With regional differences in access to skills and development in the UK continuing to negatively impact upon living standards and prospects, the Local Community Skills Fund aims to provide access to small sums that can together create big change in communities throughout the UK. So often, it’s the access to an opportunity to kick-start an idea, or career, that can make all the difference to future chances; I am confident that this fund will provide those opportunities.”

Grants up to the value of £10,000 are available for projects which support people aged 16+ who are facing barriers, and support the development of skills required to move towards or into employment.

The Community Skills Fund invites Expressions of Interest and applications from UK-based Registered Charities, Social Enterprises, Colleges and Further Education providers, and individuals / community groups supported by eligible organisations.

The Fund will open for applications on 16th January for an initial period of one month.