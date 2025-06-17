College Thanks Community Partners with FE Big Lunch

Stoke on Trent College’s Hammersley restaurant has welcomed community partners from across the city, to our first FE Big Lunch (Friday 13 June 2025).

The FE Big Lunch is part of the broader ‘The Big Lunch’ which is the UK’s national get-together and aims to celebrate the contributions of community and voluntary organisations.

Stoke on Trent College is one of a number of colleges across the West Midlands who have organised lunches for their dedicated community partners.

The FE Big Lunch hosted by the College was a special gathering to show appreciation for the incredible support of local partners and an opportunity to enjoy delicious food and hear about the latest developments at the College.

Opened by Principal & CEO Hassan Rizvi, the lunch also saw guests hear from learners Kirstie Gray and Leah Forkin all about the recent Youth Social Action Project, which helped to raise awareness of homelessness across Stoke-on-Trent plus supporting local charity Brighter Futures.

The event was supported by the West Midlands Lieutenancy, with Deputy Josie Morris MBE DL among the invited guests, which included representatives from Middleport Matters, Brighter Futures, YYMCA North Staffordshire and VAST.

The two-course lunch was prepared and served by hospitality and catering learners to guests, with a menu that consisted of a main of pan roasted chicken, potato croquette, green beans, carrot with mushroom velouté and a dessert of lemon meringue tartlet.

This was a unique opportunity to allow guests to visit, the award-winning, student-led training restaurant, based at the Cauldon campus and sample a selection of a menu curated by learners.

Deputy Lieutenant Josie Morris MBE DL said,

“It’s really important to recognise and celebrate the community and those collaborating to creating better futures in Stoke-on-Trent and wider in Staffordshire.

“I was inspired to hear what Leah, Kirstie-Ann and their team have achieved through the Youth Social Action Project, one of the many examples of the successful partnerships.

“There is loads of energy in this city right now, and this lunch was a testament to the connections and collaborations that are going on between organisations to drive this positive change. Events like this really demonstrates the strength we have in this area.

“And the food was excellent with probably the best dessert I’ve ever had”

Hassan Rizvi, Principal and CEO at Stoke on Trent College said,

“I’d like to thank our hospitality and catering learners who have once again gone above and beyond with preparing and hosting the FE Big Lunch.

“FE Colleges are central pillars of local communities, and through our longstanding partnerships with public, private and third sector organisations, we continue to strive to address diverse needs in our community.

“The FE Big Lunch is our opportunity to thank our partners, who through our collaborative efforts continue to drive positive change. We’re truly honoured to stand alongside these dedicated individuals and groups in their mission to make a difference in Stoke-on-Trent.”

Steve Heaton, Hospitality and Catering Lead at Stoke on Trent College said,

“The FE Big Lunch is another rich opportunity to give our learners practical experience with some new guests to the Hammersley.”

The FE Big Lunch was launched to coincide with the Coronation of King Charles III, and has since become a firm staple in College calendars across the country.