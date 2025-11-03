Digital Poverty Alliance partners with De Montfort University to provide free laptops to students, helping bridge the digital divide

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) partners withDe Montfort University in Leicester as part of its Barratt funded Tech4Youth initiative, aimed at getting students online and addressing the digital exclusion crisis among young people in the UK.

As part of the first-year rollout, 50 of the 150 devices will be allocated to current or prospective DMU students, helping to remove barriers to education for those without access to technology.

DMU was selected for its diverse and largely home-based student population, with many commuting from across Leicestershire. Eligible students will be able to apply online or by picking up a paper application form at the University.

The partnership officially launched on 28 October at DMU’s annual Digital Festival, with DPA representatives meeting school leaders as part of the day’s programme of activities.



Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of Digital Poverty Alliance, commented:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with DMU to deliver devices to those facing digital exclusion because access to technology should never be a barrier to education.

“With recent insights from our higher education research revealing that having limited access to a personal device can be a significant barrier, not only to applying for university, but also to succeeding academically once enrolled, we believe targeted interventions like this are essential to levelling the playing field.

“With millions of people in the UK still excluded from digital access, every device we provide through Tech4Youth has the potential to transform a life, opening up opportunities for learning and connection.”

DMU has been actively investigating the impact of digital exclusion on its student community and is committed to implementing practical, data-driven solutions that deliver meaningful change.

Tracey Jessup, Chief Transformation and Resources Officer of De Montfort University, commented:

“At DMU we believe access is fundamental to an inclusive and empowering student experience. This partnership with DPA is a powerful example of how we can work together to remove barriers and support students to reach their full potential.

“Our digital transformation strategy is driven by a commitment to empowering students through access. By combining practical support with long-term vision, we are working to build a future where no student is held back by digital inequality.”

This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring all students, regardless of their circumstance, have the digital tools they need to succeed.

The Digital Poverty Alliance is a non-profit charity member initiative convening individuals from across business, government, charity and education, with the sole aim of eradicating digital poverty in the UK, and ultimately globally. The organisation works to convene and combine the multiple initiatives and research on digital poverty to create one national strategy.