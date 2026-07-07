Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui honoured for community work by University of Derby

TV star and education consultant Baasit Siddiqui has been honoured for his contribution to communities and strengthening local partnerships across Derby and Derbyshire.

The University of Derby graduate, who is best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, was named Civic Champion at the University of Derby’s annual Civic Awards.

Baasit, who studied Business and Information Systems at Derby before training as a teacher, was recognised for his work supporting young people and helping to strengthen partnerships across the region.

After leaving teaching, he launched his own business in 2018 and has since worked with schools, community groups and organisations to raise aspirations among young people.

He received the award at a ceremony held at Derby Theatre, presented by previous Civic Champion and fellow University of Derby graduate Kid Karam; an internationally recognised breaker.

He said: “I am proud to be a graduate of the University of Derby, the UK University of the Year for 2027 – and to live in this fantastic city.

“Derby has a great heart. It is built on community spirit, pride and resilience, and those qualities are reflected in the people who make it what it is. To receive this recognition from a place I care so deeply about is truly humbling.”

Now in its third year, the University of Derby Civic Awards recognise community groups, charities, schools, businesses and individuals whose work helps strengthen local communities and improve lives across the region.

Other recipients included Bethany Sheldon, who received the UK Lifelong Learning award in recognition of more than a decade leading inclusive, community-driven arts initiatives across the city.

Rachel Liew, founder of Sam’s Superheroes – a charity that supports those with rare neurological conditions and was set up in memory of her young son – picked up the Civic Hero award, while Eleanor Atkins was named Intergenerational Volunteer. This category was designed in partnership with MPs Catherine Atkinson and Baggy Shanker.

The Civic and Community Leader of the Year accolade – sponsored by Derby Theatre and In Good Company – was awarded to Samantha Hudson for her work using carnival arts and cultural initiatives to bring communities together.

Dale Bryan, Deputy General Manager of Aramark Catering, was recognised for her work creating employment opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Civic Student and Staff Champions were celebrated for their contribution in supporting projects and giving back to the city and county in which they study and work, while the ceremony also recognised 10 organisations that have received support through the University’s Civic Community Fund.

The awards continue the celebrations for Derby, recently named Uni Compare’s University of the Year for 2027 and ranked first for employability, based solely on student reviews.

Professor Rhiannon Jones, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said: “The University of Derby acts not only as a centre of learning, but as a catalyst for opportunity, inclusion and shared progress.

“The Civic Awards are an opportunity to celebrate remarkable people and organisations across our city and county who help to create stronger, more connected communities, and every year we are inspired by the dedication and compassion shown by our nominees.”

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Chief Executive of the University of Derby, added: “These awards showcase the extraordinary individuals and organisations whose dedication is driving positive change across Derby and Derbyshire.

“The University is committed to playing a leading civic role in the region, working in partnership to create opportunities, support social mobility and contribute to long-term economic and community prosperity. The achievements celebrated tonight highlight the power of collaboration and the vital contribution made by community leaders, volunteers and organisations in building thriving places.

“We are delighted to recognise this year’s winners and nominees, whose work embodies the values and ambitions at the heart of our Civic Agreement.”