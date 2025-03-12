Greater Manchester and Lancashire Colleges Join Forces to Support Armed Forces Students

A pioneering new initiative is underway across Greater Manchester and Lancashire to improve support for young people from Armed Forces families in Further Education. The GMC Student Support Project (GMCSS) and the Achieve Your Potential (AYP) Project are working together to provide targeted interventions that address the unique challenges faced by service children.

With over 3000 service children in GM and Lancashire, the region is home to one of the largest Armed Forces communities in the country. These initiatives aim to create a stronger, more inclusive learning environment for these young people, many of whom come from unaccompanied families with a serving parent frequently away on deployment.

Both projects are committed to raising awareness and delivering tailored support to help Armed Forces young people thrive in Further Education. Research highlights the key barriers they face, including:

Frequent mobility – Disruptions to education, difficulties in maintaining long-term friendships, and gaps in learning.

Parental deployment – Emotional stress, increased responsibilities at home, and potential impact on academic performance.

High independence levels – While this can be a strength, it can also lead to heightened stress and reluctance to seek support.

Education and career choices – Service children often consider family mobility when making decisions about post-16 and post-18 education, requiring additional guidance and support.

The two projects bring together a wide range of education providers, specialist organisations, and military-affiliated groups to ensure service children receive the support they need.

A core aim of both projects is to increase the number of Further Education colleges that are signatories to the Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring military-affiliated students are treated fairly and have equal access to education and career opportunities.

Rosie Fearn, Director of The Lancashire Colleges group, stated “We are thrilled to be part of this initiative, ensuring Service children in Lancashire and beyond have the support they need to succeed. These projects are about recognising their unique experiences and ensuring they can achieve their full potential.”

Becky Steel, Director of the College for Military Veterans and Emergency Services, said “This project provides us with an excellent opportunity to provide in-depth support to Service children and young people throughout Lancashire’s Further Education sector. Whilst the education pathway for Service children is tracked in primary, secondary and Higher Education little is known about what happens to Service children during Further Education. As part of our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, we are raising the importance of the statutory duty all education providers have to ensure the learning and development needs of the armed forces community are understood so that they are not disadvantaged in

any way.”

Emma Goodlet, GM Colleges Project Lead, and Royal Navy Veteran added “By working together across Greater Manchester and Lancashire, we can better understand and address the challenges faced by Armed Forces young people in Further Education. This initiative will help shape future policy and practice across the sector.”