Itec Skills Certifies as a B Corporation

National training provider, Itec Skills and Employment has announced today its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Itec has been certified by B Lab (the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement) as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “We are delighted to welcome Itec Skills to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Itec are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”.

Itec is now part of a community of 9,000 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 2,500 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Gareth Matthews, Director at Itec Skills and Employment, said, “Achieving B Corp certification is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Itec. It reflects our long standing belief that business should have a meaningful and positive impact; improving lives, strengthening communities, and protecting our environment. This accreditation recognises the hard work of our teams across the UK who live these values every day, and it sets a clear benchmark for the kind of organisation we strive to be. We’re excited to join the B Corp community and continue driving positive change across our sector.”

Itec yn Ardystio fel Corfforaeth B

Mae’r darparwr hyfforddiant cenedlaethol Itec Sgiliau a Chyflogaeth wedi cyhoeddi heddiw ei ardystiad fel Corfforaeth B (neu B Corp), gan ymuno â grŵp cynyddol o gwmnïau sy’n ailddyfeisio busnes trwy ddilyn pwrpas yn ogystal ag elw. Mae Itec wedi cael ei ardystio gan B Lab (y sefydliad dielw y tu ôl i fudiad B Corp) fel un sydd wedi bodloni safonau cymdeithasol ac amgylcheddol llym sy’n cynrychioli ei ymrwymiad i nodau y tu allan i elw cyfranddalwyr.

Mae ardystiad B Corp yn mynd i’r afael â chyfanrwydd gweithrediadau busnes ac yn cwmpasu pum maes effaith allweddol sef Llywodraethu, Gweithwyr, Cymuned, Amgylchedd a Chwsmeriaid. Mae’r broses ardystio yn drylwyr, gyda gofyn i ymgeiswyr gyrraedd sgôr meincnod o dros 80 wrth ddarparu tystiolaeth o arferion cyfrifol yn gymdeithasol ac yn amgylcheddol sy’n ymwneud â chyflenwadau ynni, defnydd gwastraff a dŵr, iawndal gweithwyr, amrywiaeth a thryloywder corfforaethol.

Dywed Chris Turner, Cyfarwyddwr Gweithredol B Lab UK, “Rydym wrth ein bodd yn croesawu Itec i gymuned B Corp. Mae hwn yn fudiad o gwmnïau sydd wedi ymrwymo i newid sut mae busnes yn gweithredu ac yn credu y gall busnes fod yn rym er lles mewn gwirionedd. Rydym yn gwybod y bydd Itec yn ychwanegiad gwych i’r gymuned a byddwn yn parhau i yrru’r sgwrs ymlaen”.

Mae Itec bellach yn rhan o gymuned o 9,000 o fusnesau ledled y byd sydd wedi ardystio fel B Corps. Mae cymuned B Corp yn y DU yn cynrychioli trawsdoriad eang o ddiwydiannau a meintiau, yn cynnwys dros 2,500 o gwmnïau ac yn cynnwys brandiau adnabyddus fel The Guardian, Innocent, Patagonia ac arloeswyr bwyd organig Abel & Cole.

Dywedodd Gareth Matthews, Cyfarwyddwr Itec, “Mae cyflawni ardystiad B Corp yn foment hynod o falch i bawb yn Itec. Mae’n adlewyrchu ein cred hirhoedlog y dylai busnes gael effaith ystyrlon a chadarnhaol; gwella bywydau, cryfhau cymunedau, a diogelu ein hamgylchedd. Mae’r achrediad hwn yn cydnabod gwaith caled ein timau ledled y DU sy’n byw’r gwerthoedd hyn bob dydd, ac mae’n gosod meincnod clir ar gyfer y math o sefydliad yr ydym yn ymdrechu i fod. Rydym yn gyffrous i ymuno â chymuned B Corp a pharhau i ysgogi newid cadarnhaol ar draws ein sector.”

Itec Skills and Employment