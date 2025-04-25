Leeds Trinity University hosts Race, Equity and Social Justice Conference for eighth year running

Leeds Trinity University hosted its eighth annual Race, Equity and Social Justice Conference on Wednesday 23 April at the Main Campus in Horsforth.

The 2025 Conference covered the theme of Looking backwards to look forward and welcomed speakers and guests to discuss taking action against racism, protecting students and staff from Islamophobia, and the journey of racially minoritised leaders in climbing the ranks.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University said:

“It was a pleasure to open our flagship Race, Equity and Social Justice Conference and engage in insightful dialogue about our joint efforts to address racism and inequality across the sector. As the first university in Yorkshire to receive the Race Equality Charter Bronze award, Leeds Trinity University continues to develop its race, equity and social justice work.

“I was delighted to see the Conference attract so many like-minded people for an eighth year running and look forward to continuing these relationship and knowledge exchange.”

The engaging programme welcomed keynote speakers renowned in the field of race and social justice, including freelance poet Haris Ahmed; Professor Heidi Safia Mirza, Emeritus Professor of Equality Studies in Education at University College London; Dr Arif Mahmud, Senior Lecturer in Education at the University of Roehampton; and Dr Maisha Islam, Research Culture Lead for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Southampton.

Additionally, there were panel discussions on addressing Islamophobia in Higher Education and the experiences of racially minoritised leaders in building their careers. At the end of the Conference, the audience got involved in co-designing an anti-racist manifesto for change with the Race Equity Network at Go Higher West Yorkshire.

Dr Shames Maskeen, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Associate Director of the Race Institute at Leeds Trinity University who organised the conference, said:

“We were thrilled to welcome many high-profile guests and attendees to our annual Race, Equity and Social Justice Conference. The day provided an engaging, reflective and action-oriented space for all committed to racial equity in Higher Education and beyond to come together and discuss timely topics, such as tackling structural inequalities, addressing Islamophobia and reimagining leadership through an equity lens.”

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at Leeds Trinity University said:

“It was great to host another Race, Equity and Social Justice at Leeds Trinity University, an important event which encouraged dialogue around the complex issues affecting racially minoritised students and staff in Higher Education.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our speakers, guests and attendees, and especially to all Leeds Trinity colleagues involved in organising such an impactful event.”

The Conference showcased the University’s collaborative approach to stimulating constructive debate, co-creating solutions and challenging racism including Islamophobia in all its forms. Co-creation is central to Leeds Trinity’s Equity, Social Justice and Belonging Strategy 2021-2026, which underpins its aims to be an anti-racist institution.