NCFE and Yorkshire Learning Providers launch partnership to strengthen Yorkshire’s skills landscape

NCFE and Yorkshire Learning Providers (YLP) have announced a new partnership supporting the ‘Devolution in Reality’ project, aimed at improving collaboration and clarity across Yorkshire’s adult skills system.

Building on a longstanding relationship, the partnership brings together providers, employers, and regional stakeholders to better understand local skills needs and address the practical challenges faced by the sector. By combining data-driven insight with meaningful engagement, the initiative seeks to support more effective decision-making and help shape programmes that reduce barriers to learning and promote social mobility.

The ‘Devolution in Reality’ project will focus on simplifying complex structures around devolution, strengthening shared understanding, and developing a more coordinated approach to adult skills provision. It will also support Mayoral Combined Authorities, employers, and providers in working more collaboratively to meet regional priorities.

Led by Managing Director Alex Miles, YLP has built a strong reputation as a trusted voice for providers across Yorkshire, with extensive sector relationships and a commitment to representing member needs. NCFE has been a long-standing supporter of YLP and recognises the importance of strong provider networks in navigating an evolving skills landscape.

David Redden, Commercial Manager at NCFE, said:

“I have personally been involved with Yorkshire Learning Providers throughout my 16 years in the sector, and it has consistently been a dynamic, forward-thinking and highly engaged network. Partnering with Alex and the wider network was a natural step as we looked to develop deeper, data-led insights into devolution across Yorkshire. We are excited about the potential of this partnership and the opportunity to work collaboratively to deliver real impact and meaningful change.”

Alex Miles, Managing Director of Yorkshire Learning Providers, added:

“This partnership with NCFE reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the voice of providers and improving understanding of devolution in practice. By bringing together stakeholders from across Yorkshire, the ‘Devolution in Reality’ project will help cut through complexity and ensure the skills system is more responsive, joined-up, and focused on the needs of learners, employers, and communities.”

Through this collaboration, NCFE and YLP aim to deliver practical, impactful solutions that support Yorkshire’s long-term ambitions and ensure the skills system is better aligned to regional economic priorities.