Nominations open for Chairs of Education and Transport Select Committees

The Speaker has announced the timetable for the election of the Chairs of the Education and Transport Committees.

The vacancies follow the appointment of the Committee Chairs to positions in Government and their subsequent resignations. Robert Halfon MP has been appointed a Minister of State at the Department for Education while Huw Merriman MP will take up a position as Minister of State at the Department for Transport.

Select committee chairs are allocated according to party. The Order of the House of 16 January 2020 allocated the Chairs of these Committees to the Conservative Party. Only a Member of the Conservative Party may stand for election although all MPs are able to vote in the election process.

Nominations are now open and will close at noon on Tuesday 15 November. If there is only one candidate, the Speaker is likely to announce the result that day. If more than one nomination is received, a ballot will take place on Wednesday 16 November. The Speaker would announce the results in the Chamber later that day.

Candidates require 15 signatures from their own party to be nominated. Valid nominations received on sitting days will be printed in the next day’s business papers of the House. They will also be published on the Parliament website along with the candidate’s supporting statement, signatories and any declared interests.

