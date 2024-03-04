North East Lincolnshire Council says the ‘environment belongs to everyone’ as it calls on volunteers to join mass litter cleanup

North East Lincolnshire Council(@NELCouncil) is asking residents to pledge to pick one bag of litter – or more – for Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign as the charity marks its 70th anniversary. The Council has backed a bid to pick litter from the borough’s streets and public spaces during the charity’s clean-up campaign. Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign, which runs from 15-31 March, is calling on residents to show their pride in their community by taking part in the mass action litter pick.

North East Lincolnshire Council is delighted to lend its support to back the charity’s #BigBagChallenge – a plea to the public to pledge on the charity’s website to pick one bag or more of litter from streets, parks, beauty spots and beaches to protect our vibrant communities and precious wildlife habitats. This year’s campaign comes as Keep Britain Tidy marks its platinum anniversary, having been founded by Women’s Institute members in 1954. The Council has joined forces with the charity to highlight to residents that the environment ‘belongs to everyone’.

People can make a #PlatinumPledge to mark Keep Britain Tidy’s 70th year such as by picking 70 items, 70 bags, or spending 70 minutes in the great outdoors litter-picking.

The charity reports that last year:

96% of participants agreed that they felt they had made a difference to their local area.

84% agreed that the Great British Spring Clean helped them to feel inspired to do more to protect the environment.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, said:

“I’m proud to say we are supporting the Great British Spring Clean again. Looking after our environment is paramount and something that everybody should be concerned with. As a Council, we are aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 and initiatives like these can help us to reach that target.”

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its ninth year, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep. Schools can also pledge to litter-pick

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said:

“The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our community partners. We are so grateful for the ongoing support from North East Lincolnshire Council. The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for councils to support residents to show their pride in where they live and connect with like-minded people while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep.

“During this year’s campaign, we are highlighting that the environment belongs to everyone and that everyone is welcome to join in with our activities and 70th-anniversary celebrations. Local authorities play a critical role in engaging and supporting volunteers on the ground. “Whether it’s a pledge to pick one bag, or 70 for our anniversary, North East Lincolnshire can feel proud to see their armies of #LitterHeroes volunteers carrying out these acts of kindness to make the area a cleaner, safer place for our future generations”.