St Dunstan’s College sponsors new four-day community festival Catford Weekender

The Catford Weekender, which will run from Friday 28 June to Monday 1 July, will take place at St Dunstan’s Jubilee Ground in the centre of the Lewisham borough.

Speaking about the new four-day event, Festival Director, Richard Gregg explained:

‘We are thrilled to be hosting the Catford Weekender at the Jubilee Ground in the heart of the Catford.

‘In recent years, I have worked to develop a festival as part of my job at St Dunstan’s College that has grown to more than 160 events, and we’ve continued to work to see how we can open up as many of these events as possible to local schools, residents and community groups. I’m delighted now to make this next step in creating a whole weekend of events for Catford and Lewisham families to enjoy, experience and embrace. There will be opportunities to celebrate local music, art, sport, culture, drama and so much more.

‘I look forward to meeting as many residents as possible during the four days, and hope it becomes a weekend in the Catford calendar for many years in the future.’

Head of St Dunstan’s, Nick Hewlett, also added:

‘As many will know, St Dunstan’s is passionate about creating opportunities for local residents, so I’m delighted we are now able to host a whole weekend of events for Catford. St Dunstan’s believes in a broader educational purpose that supports the ongoing aspirations for the betterment of Lewisham and its residents and knows that such work entirely aligns with the educational aims we have for our pupils. The College continues to work with local partners to provide life-enhancing opportunities to local people that seek to promote social mobility, engender wellbeing and improve communities.

‘I pay tribute to Richard and the whole team for their efforts in bringing this four-day community event to life. This may be year one, but I know Richard has plans to grow it beyond the Jubilee Ground over the next five years.’

The Catford Weekender will take place from 28th June – 1st July. The festival site will boast a 500 seat Big Top, outdoor stage, exhibition gallery and much more. Food trucks, licenced bar and street entertainers will run across the weekend to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained as they listen to local bands, browse the craft market and exhibitions, or take part in the numerous workshops and activities.