TV Dragon Theo Paphitis Joins Forces with British Dyslexia Association in All New Role As Dyslexia Empowerment Patron

TV Dragon, Retail Entrepreneur and longstanding dyslexia champion has joined forces with the British Dyslexia Association, a leading voice for dyslexic people whose mission is to change society by removing barriers so that everyone with dyslexia can reach their full potential. The ‘Dyslexia Empowerment Patron’ role is a first for the British Dyslexia Association, focusing on the opportunities that can be created around dyslexia.

The British Dyslexia Association’s vision is to create a world where people with dyslexia can flourish. The charity campaigns for an inclusive society that acknowledges, accepts and empowers individuals with dyslexia.

In this all-new role, Theo will be working closely with the British Dyslexia Association to raise awareness of some of the resources and support out there that can help disadvantaged people identify, understand and embrace their dyslexia. As a ‘Dyslexia Empowerment Patron’ Theo will also be lending support to the British Dyslexia Association on key campaigns, such as Dyslexia Awareness Week.

On joining forces with the British Dyslexia Association, Theo Paphitis said:

“I’ve always been passionate about empowering people to embrace their dyslexia so that they can reach their full potential, so joining the British Dyslexia Association as a ‘Dyslexia Empowerment Patron’ was a no brainer for me.

My dyslexia was picked up very late because it wasn’t even a ‘thing’ back when I was at school – if you didn’t fit the mould you were labelled a ‘thicko’, and that was that. Although initially I struggled at school because of it, by the time I got to the world of work I’d developed systems to deal with it. Something I initially considered a hindrance has since turned into my superpower, and I can honestly say hand on heart that I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck in.”

Commenting on this new role for the charity, Chivonne Preston, CEO of the British Dyslexia Association said:

“We are delighted to welcome Theo as our first ever Dyslexia Empowerment Patron. He understands from his own personal experience the importance of the work we do and his passion and dedication to our cause will help us reduce the stigma and hurdles that many people with dyslexia face daily. It is vital that individuals and organisations find out more about dyslexia to put the right support in place. Theo is a fantastic advocate for our community and we are looking forward to working with him on a number of projects in the future.”

