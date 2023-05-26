Barking & Dagenham College Students hear from industry experts

Barking & Dagenham College students got the chance to learn all about the health and child care industries when they attended a special conference and job fair.

The conference was hosted by the College in collaboration with Havering Care Homes and the Care Commissioning Team from the borough.

The students who are studying childcare and health and social care had the opportunity to learn about the latest updates to policies and practices and network with over 75 care homes and professionals.

As well as that, the students also had the chance to discuss potential placements and employment opportunities with CPV (Care Providers Voice) and other leading employers in the field. In addition, the students got to have mini-interviews with the employers and could even complete application forms for upcoming roles.

Micheala Harris, Head of Access, Childcare, Counselling, Health and Social Care at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“Events like this are a really good opportunity for students to hear from the industry, see what the job market is like and learn about what is expected from them.”

The College regularly runs events such as these to help its students develop their skills and succeed in their chosen careers. The events were a huge success and enjoyed by all.

