Creative Collaboration: Sandwell Students Transform Community Hub

A vital revamp of a lifeline community hub combating loneliness and social isolation, has been made possible by creative arts and construction students from Sandwell College.

The vibrant results of the renovations by Sandwell College’s Level 3 Art & Design and Painting & Decorating learners is now proudly on show at West Bromwich bus station, including a permanent gallery area to showcase student artwork.

College learners were commissioned by the West Bromwich Community Hub, through funding provided by West Midlands Combined Authority, to refurbish the hub facilities as part of their real-world work experience programme.

The timely grand opening of the enhanced hub coincides with the launch of Sandwell Story – a partnership project celebrating the borough as a great place to live, learn, work and visit.

At the recent launch event, learners were on hand to talk about their artwork and how they have helped transform the hub space.

Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art & Design learner Charlotte is progressing to a Fine Art degree at De Montfort University she said

“When creating my piece I thought it was important to look around at the diverse community we have in West Bromwich. There are people from all cultural backgrounds who deserve to feel that they have a place in the hub and around the town. It can feel quite lonely sometimes when you don’t know anyone in the area you’re living, so I used the quote “you belong here” to tell people that they are welcome regardless of who they are – their culture is something to be proud of and celebrate. It was incredibly heartwarming to receive such positive feedback about my piece from the staff who volunteer at the hub. They’ve helped me to realise the impact I hold being an artist in this current day.”

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“We are so pleased to have launched this improved space within the community hub, which provides an area to engage the wider community with arts, culture, adult learning opportunities and wellbeing. This type of collaboration with our community partners truly demonstrates the value of providing our learners with professional live briefs, to support their early career journeys and give them unique insight into real-life projects that can really make a difference to individual lives.”

Debbie Chell, Chief Officer at Walsall Community Transport said

“We were thrilled to have Sandwell College students help us to make the community space in the Lets’ Chat Hub in West Bromwich Bus Station more welcoming for our users, construction students gave the rooms a lick of paint and creative students developed some artwork to brighten the place up.”

First set up by community transport groups in disused shop units as part of the Let’s Chat pilot scheme, the community hubs have proven to be very popular and have helped to connect thousands of local people experiencing loneliness and social isolation with new friends and essential support services.

Further funding from the WMCA’s health and communities programme and from its Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) budget has secured the expansion and future of the hubs since 2023.

This hub refresh is just one of many examples of Sandwell College communities ‘connect and collaborate’ projects across the borough. Smethwick Rolfe Street Station was also previously transformed by a vivid student art mural and exhibition room redevelopments by carpentry learners.