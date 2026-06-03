Hull College Students Set to Celebrate Creative Journeys at The Degree Show 2026

Graduating students from Hull College are preparing to showcase their creativity as the college’s annual Degree Show returns next week, offering a first look at work shaped by years of artistic development, experimentation, and ambition.

Hosted at the Hull School of Art & Design, the exhibition celebrates the achievements of students across a range of creative disciplines, including Fine Art, Graphic Design, Photography, Illustration, Fashion and Textiles, and MA Creative Practice.

This year’s launch event will take place on Thursday 11th June from 6:30pm – 9pm, bringing together students, families, industry professionals, employers and members of the wider community for an evening dedicated to creativity and artistic expression.

Across the exhibition spaces, visitors will be able to experience a diverse range of work that reflects the individuality, ideas, and technical development of students who have spent years refining their practice and preparing to take their next steps into the creative industries.

For third year Fine Art degree student Amy Precious, the exhibition represents both a proud milestone and an opportunity for her and her fellow students to publicly share the work they have developed throughout their time at the college.

She said: “The final stages of preparing for the Degree Show are always chaotic, but also really exciting because you can finally see everything coming together. Once the exhibition is complete and people are walking around engaging with the work, it becomes such a rewarding feeling.

“The Degree Show is such an important opportunity for students at the college because it allows us to showcase our work publicly, gain confidence, and learn how to speak about and promote ourselves professionally. That’s something I personally wasn’t always confident doing, but the experience of doing so has really helped me grow.

“This group of artists involved in The Degree Show is incredibly talented and diverse. Everyone has such different creative minds, perspectives and approaches to their work, and that’s what makes the exhibition so exciting.

“There’s such a strong creative energy within Hull, and exhibitions like The Degree Show are so important because they bring artists, communities and audiences together to celebrate creativity.”

As she prepares to complete her degree, 24-year-old Amy admitted the moment feels both emotional and exciting.

“It’s emotional because I’ve spent three years working alongside these artists and creatives, and it’s strange to think that chapter is coming to an end.

“Hull College has given me the freedom and confidence to believe that I can make things happen – whether that’s promoting my work, organising projects or developing my ideas further. The studios, equipment and creative spaces here make such a difference because the second I walk in, I feel connected creatively and ready to work.

“Although finishing the degree feels like the end of one chapter, it also feels exciting because it’s the start of a completely new one. I feel like I’m in a really positive place creatively and professionally, and I’m excited to see where my work takes me next.”

Alongside The Degree Show, visitors will also be able to experience The Fashion Show 2026 (5:30pm – 6:30pm) – a live catwalk event showcasing original collections created by Level 3 Fashion students at the college.

The event will celebrate bold ideas, craftsmanship and innovation, giving audiences the opportunity to see the next generation of designers present collections that reflect their personal vision, technical skill, and creativity.

Chris Wiles, Assistant Head at the Institute of Arts at Hull College, said the upcoming events provide an important platform for students to showcase the creative and professional skills they have developed during their studies.

“The Degree Show and Fashion Show are among the highlights of the academic year for everyone at the college because they celebrate not only the incredible talent of our students, but also the passion, resilience, and ambition they’ve shown throughout their time with us. “These exhibitions provide students with an invaluable platform to showcase their creativity to industry professionals, employers, and the wider public. We’re incredibly proud of everything they’ve achieved and excited to see where their creative journeys take them next.”