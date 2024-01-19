hundo is selected as an associated organisation for Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour to deliver net zero Career CoPilot for Gen Z

● Coldplay furthers commitment to sustainability with funding and support for hundo’s

net zero skills Career CoPilot enabling access for 50,000 young people across the

UK in 2024-2025.

● hundo partners with Global Tech Advocates Tech For Net Zero campaign in industry-

wide call for businesses to help tackle business-critical skills issue by registering

here.

● Education providers can also register interest here.



hundo announced as an associated organisation for Coldplay’s “Music Of The Spheres” World Tour. hundo is joining forces with Global Tech Advocates “Tech For Net Zero” campaign to mobilise urgent industry wide action for early and next gen talent to discover the skills they need and how to develop them through an AI Career CoPilot and employer led learning, including virtual work experience.

The announcement at Davos follows hundo’s selection as a 2023 World Economic Forum

Technology Pioneer, and ongoing partnerships with major UK employers and local authorities

including NHS England and Leeds City Council, alongside 15 Further Education institutes with a

reach of 89,400 learners, and new global education partners throughout 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, hundo founder Esther O’Callaghan OBE said:

“The generation most exposed to climate disruption has the least access to the skills-based learning

they need and remains largely invisible to the industry. We are hugely grateful to Coldplay and

their team for providing the initial support which enables us to deliver net zero career skills

learning to significant numbers of young people, across the UK and ultimately wherever they are

in the world.“

Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Global Tech Advocates said:

“Global Tech Advocates is delighted to be supporting hundo in delivering this important learning

programme, and to be an associated organisation of the Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres’ Tour.

We fully back hundo’s call to action for companies to provide diverse next gen talent with the

career and skills development, urgently needed across the tech industry to drive forward the net

zero agenda”.

hundo continues to be recognised for its pioneering social mission as a 2023 World Economic

Forum Technology Pioneer, twice featured as “best practice” in youth employment by the UK

Government Department for Work and Pensions, winner of the BCG Digital Boost Social ImpactBusiness of the Year, the UKRI Top 5% Innovate UK Award, SLUSH Product Showcase, SXSW

Panel Picker Winner and ‘Rising Star’ Computer Weekly.

hundo is now scaling their AI Career CoPilot to bridge the ever-widening gap between education

and careers to meet the critical skills shortage challenging all sectors and increase employment

opportunities for Gen Z both in the UK and new international markets throughout 2024.

Register here to learn more about the Career CoPilot launching 31 January.

Published in