“Insights at speed and scale”: Explorance introduces a new AI model purpose-built to analyse National Student Survey open-ended feedback

Explorance, a global leader in feedback analytics, has announced today the launch of a new AI-driven qualitative analysis model dedicated to the National Student Survey (NSS).

Explorance MLY is a qualitative analysis platform that transforms open-ended comments from any source into clear, actionable insights. MLY already leverages in-house machine learning models purpose-built for higher education to categorise qualitative feedback into relevant topics, detect sentiment, redact sensitive content, highlight recommendations, and flag critical issues, all with exceptional speed and accuracy.

In partnership with six UK universities – Bristol, Liverpool John Moores, Manchester, Nottingham, Strathclyde and Westminster – Explorance has created a solution specifically designed to deliver the most accurate, fully automated analysis of thousands of comments and NSS theme categories.

The National Student Survey custom model builds on MLY’s Student Experience Insights framework by re-mapping qualitative data into categories aligned with the NSS. Using 1,200 data points, it organises insights across 10 core themes – seven aligned with the NSS and three additional institution-focused areas – enabling deeper analysis, more informed decision-making and targeted actions to improve student satisfaction and NSS outcomes.

The launch comes as institutions prepare for the publication of the NSS 2026 results this week.

Matt Claridge, Director of Sales (EMEA) at Explorance, commented:

“With NSS 2026 results due out on 8th July, now is the ideal time for institutions to prepare to act quickly on the insights they receive. The NSS produces a large quantity of both quantitative and qualitative data – especially thousands of open-text responses that provide rich insights into student perceptions. Traditionally, analysing this feedback is resource-intensive, time-consuming, and prone to bias or inconsistency. MLY is purpose-built for turning large volumes of qualitative data into structured, actionable insights using advanced AI and machine learning models.”

To mark the launch, delegates from across the UK and beyond joined Explorance for Transforming NSS Insights: University Collaboration Behind the MLY NSS Model, a panel discussion featuring MLY customers who played a central role in shaping the new model.

Ufuoma Elegbede, Analyst, Strategy and Insights, at the University of Nottingham, said:

“We began using MLY across other institutional surveys during 2025, so applying it to the NSS felt like a natural next step. One aspect we particularly valued was the collaborative nature of the process – not only with Explorance but also with other universities. Being able to contribute to a solution that could improve how institutions analyse student feedback across the sector was something we were very keen to support. Building this capability manually would require weeks of coding and analysis. MLY enables us to move from a highly manual process to one where insights can be generated much more quickly.”

Users at Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Strathclyde report that MLY helps streamline the analysis of NSS feedback by reducing the time and resources required for manual coding. They say the platform enables researchers and survey teams to produce timely, high-quality analysis, allowing them to focus on interpreting results rather than categorising comments. Institutions also highlight the value of MLY’s structured thematic analysis and summary features, which support the identification of key recommendations, areas for improvement and institutional strengths.

In 2024, Explorance MLY won the highly prestigious Gold Award for the AI in Education Award at the QS Reimagine Education Awards.

Founded in Montreal in 2003, Explorance is a global feedback analytics company that helps organisations listen deeply, act confidently, and grow meaningfully.

Explorance supports over 1,000 organisations in more than 50 countries, including 30% of the world’s top universities and 25% of the Fortune 500. Explorance offers purpose-built platforms such as Blue, MLY, MTM, and BlueX, along with expert services in change management and analytics consulting.

With over 25 million users and more than two billion feedback data points, Explorance empowers institutions to enhance teaching effectiveness, employee engagement, and learning impact. With over two decades of innovation and a 95%+ customer retention rate, Explorance is recognised by Gartner, the QS Reimagine Education Awards, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, and Great Place to Work®.