Launch of Housemates Connect API set to revolutionise sector

It comes as the leading provider of student accommodation solutions gears up for further growth in 2023.

A new powerful booking engine for businesses looking to offer fast and secure student accommodation has today been launched by Housemates.

Set to disrupt and revolutionise the student housing sector, Housemates Connect API enables businesses to easily access and integrate with the company’s proven and growing platform.

Students from over 20 countries use Housemates’ platform.

Liverpudlian Lydia Jones, CEO of Housemates, says their platform currently has more than 1.2 million beds across the UK, Ireland and Australia.

“We are thrilled to be launching the Housemates Connect API, which represents a major step forward in our efforts to provide innovative, tech-driven solutions for the student accommodation market,” she said.

“With the Housemates Connect API, we are providing businesses with a powerful new tool that makes it easier than ever to access and integrate with our platform, enabling them to provide their users with the best possible student accommodation experience.”

Housemates, founded by entrepreneur Jones in 2020, is headquartered in Manchester and has an office in Bangalore, India.

During 2022 Housemates, known widely as an instant book student accommodation marketplace, launched two features named Payments+ and Housemates Tag.

The company has been backed by GC Angels and has become the leading provider of student accommodation solutions in a fast growing sector.

Jones says Housemates Connect API represents “a first for the sector.”.

“Whether businesses are looking to integrate property search functionality or enable bookings through their own platform, Housemates Connect API makes it easy,” she said.

“This highly intuitive booking engine is a breakthrough moment in the student accommodation marketplace and enables businesses to unlock additional revenue.

“This also paves the way for further growth for Housemates and benefits all our stakeholders.

“During 2023 we are set to make more exciting announcements that will propel our solutions and offering to another new level.”

