Les Roches ranked fourth in world’s Higher Education Institutions for Hospitality and Leisure Management

Les Roches has been ranked fourth worldwide and third in Switzerland for higher education institutions in Hospitality and Leisure Management in the prestigious 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject, released on 22 March.

The QS World University Rankings classify the world’s best universities according to subject. Its objective is to support aspiring students in identifying the world’s top institutions in their chosen field of interest. This year, the QS World University Rankings analysed over 16.4 million unique published papers to rank 1,597 institutes across 54 subjects in five broad subject areas, creating over 18,300 ranked entries. Les Roches has progressed significantly in both Academic (+1.9) and Employer reputation (+1.7).

“This ranking is a recognition of our achievement as a team, and as an institution as we are consistently striving for excellence with innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of our DNA,” said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. “We are designing undergraduate and graduate educational experiences centred on development of tomorrow’s conscientious entrepreneurs, with the integration of digital education strategies and novel technology leading us to academics oriented towards sustainability and innovation. We nurture values of multiculturalism, openness, and inclusivity. This is an outstanding recognition by employers of our approach to talent development as a community.”

Meanwhile, Les Roches has announced its Open Days for the Spring Semester for anyone with an interest in getting a first-hand look at one of the most luxury hotel and tourism industry’s most acclaimed educational models. Open Days will be held at the Crans-Montana (Switzerland) campus on 30 and 31 March, 21 and 22 April and 20 May, and at the Marbella (Spain) campus on 21 April, 26 May and 23 June.

During their visit, applicants will be immersed in the hospitality industry by getting to know the school’s facilities and enjoying the delicious gastronomy prepared by current students. In addition, students and educational advisors will be available to explain what life is like at the school, the curriculum, internships, as well as the whole on-campus learning experience delivered through an educational system combining the technical efficiency of North American education and the renowned Swiss teaching model.

Mr de la Lastra explained: “This is the first step for students to take in delving into one of the most exciting industries on the planet. Better trained professionals are increasingly needed in the hospitality and luxury tourism industry, equipped with qualifications that reflect their skills and knowledge of the sector. Our job placement rate exceeds 94% and our graduates enjoy tremendous growth opportunities. We currently have 14,000 alumni around the world who are outstanding professionals and managers in the hotel industry, and who maintain contact with one another thanks to the alumni association they have created.”

Open Day visitors will also acquire detailed insights on the Bachelor’s, Master’s, and postgraduate degrees available at Les Roches. All Les Roches degrees are taught in English and include professional internship periods at hotels and luxury establishments around the world. Currently, Les Roches offers a BBA in Global Hospitality Management with five specialisations enabling the development of detailed knowledge in a specific professional discipline (Hospitality Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies, Hotel Financial Performance Management, Sustainable Developments and Practices, and Resort Development and Management); the Postgraduate Diploma in International Hospitality Management, the Master’s in International Hotel Management, the Master’s in Marketing Management for Luxury Tourism, the MBA in Global Hospitality Management, the Master in Hospitality Strategy and Digital Transformation, as well as the Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management and the Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management, both designed exclusively for active professionals and provide hybrid and flexible formats.

Register here:

Les Roches Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Les Roches Marbella, Spain.

Published in