London Learning Consortium to Host Annual Awards for Learners and Staff

London Learning Consortium is to host their annual awards event for learners, grant recipients, employers, partner referrals, subcontractors, staff and media.

It will be a celebration and will have awards for many different categories.

Special guests will include Judah Armani, Director of In-House Records and Mayor, The Worshipful The Civic Mayor Elect, Cllr Tony Pearson.

London Learning Consortium is set to host their Annual Awards Event on the 19th of June 2023 from 10:00 – 14:00. The event will be held at Braithwaite Hall, Croydon Town Hall, Katharine St, Croydon CR0 1NX.

Stephen Jeffery, CEO at London Learning Consortium says

“We have seen some amazing work happen this year as we introduced the ESF Academies Career Pathway Programme: Health and Social Care Sector Career Centre and the LLC Career Centre, which helped unemployed and economically inactive gain support in applying for jobs and developing their CV/Cover letters and interview skills. We also saw the end of our amazing Community Grants Projects which have been amazing and benefitted numerous communities. We are so proud of the work that LLC has achieved and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the likes of our staff, learners, subcontractors, referrals and everyone else that has made this year a success.”

LLC will be celebrating the nominees and winners for the following categories:

Adult Learner of the Year

Young Learner of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

ESF Academies Learner of the Year

Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year

Young Learner – Teacher of the Year

Subcontractor Partner of the Year

Subcontractor Learner of the Year

Employer of the Year

Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year

Referral Partner of the Year

The agenda will be as follows:

9.30am Registration & Refreshments

10.00am Board’s Welcome – Professor Keith Straughan, Chair, London Learning Consortium

10.10am LLC 2022/23 LLC Speech & Presentation – Stephen Jeffery, CEO

10.20am Guest Speaker – Judah Armani, Director In House Records

10.30am LLC Awards

· LLC Adult Learner of the Year – John Hoare

· LLC Young Learner of the Year – Judah Armani

· Apprenticeship of the Year – Jermaine Sterling

· ESF Academies Learner of the Year – Keith Smith

10.50am Tea/Coffee Break



11.00am DV8 Changing the future for young people – James Sharpe

11.10am London Learning Foundation – Amanda O’Shea



11.20am Training & Development Consultant and Tutor Awards

· Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Providers nomination – Presented by The

Worshipful the Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Tony Pearson

· Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year – Malcolm Weston

· Young Learner – Teacher of the Year – Keith Smith

11.40am Employers / Partners Nomination

· Subcontractor of the Year – Ernesto Argenio

· Subcontractor Learner of the Year – Keith Straughan

· Referral Partner of the Year – Elaine James

· Employer of the Year – Jermaine Sterling

12.00pm Closing comments – Keith Straughan, LLC Board Chair and LLC CEO Stephen Jeffery

12.15pm ————————— Networking and Lunch —————————-

Published in