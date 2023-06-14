London Learning Consortium to Host Annual Awards for Learners and Staff
- London Learning Consortium is to host their annual awards event for learners, grant recipients, employers, partner referrals, subcontractors, staff and media.
- It will be a celebration and will have awards for many different categories.
- Special guests will include Judah Armani, Director of In-House Records and Mayor, The Worshipful The Civic Mayor Elect, Cllr Tony Pearson.
London Learning Consortium is set to host their Annual Awards Event on the 19th of June 2023 from 10:00 – 14:00. The event will be held at Braithwaite Hall, Croydon Town Hall, Katharine St, Croydon CR0 1NX.
Stephen Jeffery, CEO at London Learning Consortium says
“We have seen some amazing work happen this year as we introduced the ESF Academies Career Pathway Programme: Health and Social Care Sector Career Centre and the LLC Career Centre, which helped unemployed and economically inactive gain support in applying for jobs and developing their CV/Cover letters and interview skills. We also saw the end of our amazing Community Grants Projects which have been amazing and benefitted numerous communities. We are so proud of the work that LLC has achieved and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the likes of our staff, learners, subcontractors, referrals and everyone else that has made this year a success.”
LLC will be celebrating the nominees and winners for the following categories:
- Adult Learner of the Year
- Young Learner of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- ESF Academies Learner of the Year
- Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year
- Young Learner – Teacher of the Year
- Subcontractor Partner of the Year
- Subcontractor Learner of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year
- Referral Partner of the Year
The agenda will be as follows:
9.30am Registration & Refreshments
10.00am Board’s Welcome – Professor Keith Straughan, Chair, London Learning Consortium
10.10am LLC 2022/23 LLC Speech & Presentation – Stephen Jeffery, CEO
10.20am Guest Speaker – Judah Armani, Director In House Records
10.30am LLC Awards
· LLC Adult Learner of the Year – John Hoare
· LLC Young Learner of the Year – Judah Armani
· Apprenticeship of the Year – Jermaine Sterling
· ESF Academies Learner of the Year – Keith Smith
10.50am Tea/Coffee Break
11.00am DV8 Changing the future for young people – James Sharpe
11.10am London Learning Foundation – Amanda O’Shea
11.20am Training & Development Consultant and Tutor Awards
· Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Providers nomination – Presented by The
Worshipful the Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Tony Pearson
· Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year – Malcolm Weston
· Young Learner – Teacher of the Year – Keith Smith
11.40am Employers / Partners Nomination
· Subcontractor of the Year – Ernesto Argenio
· Subcontractor Learner of the Year – Keith Straughan
· Referral Partner of the Year – Elaine James
· Employer of the Year – Jermaine Sterling
12.00pm Closing comments – Keith Straughan, LLC Board Chair and LLC CEO Stephen Jeffery
12.15pm ————————— Networking and Lunch —————————-
