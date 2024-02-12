London tour shows students life in public service

Students from Barking & Dagenham College got the chance to visit a range of important London landmarks as part of their protective services course.

The students are currently studying the topics of ‘Government and the Protective Services’. The course aims to provide students with a broad understanding of the structure of Government at National, regional and local levels. To help bring what they are learning to life, Gwen Edwards, Interim Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager at Barking & Dagenham College decided to take the students on a special tour!

Setting out early in the morning, the day included a visit to New Scotland Yard, the Ministry of Defence, Downing Street, Buckingham Palace, the Supreme Court and the Royal Courts of Justice.

The tour really gave students an incredible insight into the workings of the different buildings and the jobs that go on inside them. As their college course could lead the students into careers in the MET, Fire Service, Army, Royal Air Force or other Government roles, it was the perfect trip to show them what they could be doing and where they could be working in the future.

Annie Levey, 19, from Dagenham said:

“I really enjoyed the day. I got to see the public services departments in real life. The Supreme Court of Appeal was amazing. We could go into the court rooms when they are not in session and explore. I found out the commonwealth countries appeal cases can be heard here in the supreme court too and I saw 10 Downing Street, secured by arm guards. I learnt a lot from this experience.”

Gwen Edwards said:

“It was such a great day. All the students really enjoyed it and got so much from it. Trips like this really do help to underpin the knowledge they are gaining from their courses, and that’s really important.”

