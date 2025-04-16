Media students from Telford College quiz their local MP

Local MP Shaun Davies gave Telford College’s media students a unique work experience opportunity — by letting them put him in the hot seat.

Aspiring journalist Ellie Thompson conducted the interview and was eager to put the Telford MP in the spotlight about his role in Government and what it means for the town.

During the visit to the college’s Wellington campus Shaun also met with the recently appointed principal, Lawrence Wood, to discuss the college’s plans for 2025/26 including a new bus service the college have introduced direct from south Telford to make it easier for young people to get to college.

Shaun also took the time to meet with young people from Telford who are studying construction, discussing their courses and future plans to pursue careers in the trades.

Shaun commented: “It was great to meet and chat with so many bright young people from Telford during my visit – it was especially nice to see them learning in their own spaces and getting stuck into their work.

“A special shoutout to Ellie, who did an amazing job putting me in the hot seat during our interview. Telford College has always been a fantastic place for further education, offering real opportunities for young people.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the new Telford Sixth take shape at Station Quarter—it’s another exciting step forward for education in our town.”

Lawrence Wood said: “The college is grateful to local politicians for their engagement with and support of our learners. Such visits enrich the learning experience and provides learners with the opportunity to connect with their elected representatives.”

Last week the Government has announced £1.88m for further education in Telford – this money will go towards ensuring that buildings can deliver the education that our young people need.

Shaun added: “I’m excited to see even more great things coming out of Telford College in the future. I’ll always work to make sure our town gets its fair share of investment and opportunities – especially when it comes to supporting local education.”

The Telford MP has also welcomed one of the Telford College students for a period of work experience in his office.

“Jake brought loads of enthusiasm, asked all the right questions, and most of all showed a real interest in how things work,” he said. “It’s so important to support young people who are just starting out and figuring out where they want to go.”