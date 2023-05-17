New “career-coaching” competition targets top MSc applicants

Glion Institute of Higher Education has unveiled a new initiative which will give 2023-24 students on its flagship graduate degree program, the Master’s in International Hospitality Business, an opening for high-flying careers with three of the world’s most prestigious brands.

The Talent Connection is a unique career-coaching competition, available exclusively to outstanding candidates who apply for Glion’s MSc International Hospitality Business, which can be studied in the UK or Switzerland. It offers them the chance to earn expert coaching and guidance from industry partners in three key sectors: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (Luxury Hospitality); Cushman & Wakefield (Financial Real Estate Services); and pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. – part of the Richemont Group (Luxury Retail).

All participants who are enrolled in the MSc International Hospitality Business by the end of August 2023 will be invited to outline business case strategies based on real-world challenges faced by the industry partner they select in their entry form. Eighteen participants will then be shortlisted to present their business case to a panel of Glion colleagues and representatives from the partner companies on 22nd September. The two best business case strategies for each industry partner will be selected as the winners.

The successful candidates will be supported by their industry partner from the start of their Glion journey right through to completion of the MSc program to set them up for a successful career post-graduation. From October 2023 to June 2024, they will benefit from four coaching sessions from senior executives, one visit to the partner company in a European location, and specific interview coaching ahead of job interviews.

“Our Master’s program is purpose-designed to accelerate leadership careers in hospitality, luxury, financial services, and any other industry where the customer experience is key to success,” explained Pretima Farrant, Program Director of the MSc in International Hospitality Business, at Glion Institute of Higher Education.

“We are inviting the most talented and ambitious applicants for our September 2023 intake to enter The Talent Connection competition. Successful candidates will work with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Cushman & Wakefield and Watchfinder & Co to take their professional skills, expertise and CV to the very highest level. As an added incentive, all six winners will receive a significant merit award for use towards their program tuition fees.”

Louisa Birch,Area Director, Corporate People and Culture EMEA, at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said:

“The Talent Connection is a unique platform for Glion MSc International Hospitality Business students to partner with Four Seasons at the stage where they are studying their degree. It is an opportunity to connect with our senior leaders, to be mentored, and to receive career coaching. We want to onboard Glion students, we want to orientate them with Four Seasons and share with them what a people focused and caring culture we have, and, ideally, we want to offer them an opportunity to join Four Seasons once they graduate.”

Borivoj Vokrinek, Strategic Advisory & Head of Hospitality Research EMEA at Cushman & Wakefield, commented:

“Glion students should join in and apply to The Talent Connection competition. It is going to be a selection of the ‘best of the best’ who will have the opportunity to be mentored over the course of a year by a very senior executive from our company. It is not going to be easy, but the rewards are worth it.”

Mathieu Girard, Country Manager Switzerland at Watchfinder & Co, added: “We are delighted to be working with Glion on The Talent Connection, and very much look forward to what will be an exciting time for the students and ourselves.”

To apply for The Talent Connection, go to ‘Start Your Journey’ at https://brochure.glion.edu/glion-talent-connection/.

