New Research Reveals how Generation Alpha is set to Redefine Higher Education: Are Universities Ready? 

A new report published today by education technology platform AppsAnywhere and The Insights Family, reveals a striking transformation is on the horizon for UK higher education. As the first wave of Generation Alpha – students born 2010 to 2024 – head towards university in 2028, the sector is facing urgent challenges in adapting its digital infrastructure, teaching models, and strategic decisions to meet their needs.

The report “Generation Alpha – coming to a university near you”, surveyed 2,435 UK students aged 12–16, offers findings on technology habits, learning behaviours and expectations of the most digitally connected generation yet. and what this means for universities.

Key findings:

71% of Gen Alpha want to attend university

84% own smartphones, but 30% lack access to laptops/tablets at home

92% will expect universities to provide or loan learning devices

Most students prefer hybrid learning (56%) with only 18% opting for on-campus only learning

76% can code or want to learn, often self-taught (20%)

65% are already engaging with AI tools like ChatGPT, and express strong excitement about AI’s role in learning

75% believe that technology is crucial for their future success

A renewed faith in education

The percentage of Gen Alpha students intending to enrol in higher education is almost double (71%) the entry rate for 18-year-olds in the UK (36.4% in 2024). The quality of education (58%) and location (53%) are top considerations in their choice of university, followed by employment opportunities and reputation.

Facilities also play an important part in shaping their student experience, with most respondents expecting high speed Wi-Fi across campus (62%), study spaces with quiet areas and access to technology (58%), in addition to tech support and other facilities. Being equipped for Mobile First and BYOD will also be essential with mobile phones as device of choice, with 84% ownership among 12–16-year-olds.

Universities now have a window of opportunity to prove their value to support students of the future. As Karen Gross, the author of Breakaway Learners explains: “If a university doesn’t have enough bandwidth, plugs or charging stations, or doesn’t have enough staff who are using technology, you can’t wake up and suddenly fix all that when the alpha generation arrives. You have to plan and think through what the next generation will look like.”

The age of AI integration

Gen Alpha’s relationship with AI represents a significant difference to previous generations. Unlike their predecessors who witnessed AI’s emergence as adults or adolescents, Gen Alpha is growing up alongside rapidly advancing AI systems that are increasingly integrated into their daily experiences and educational tools.

Excitement for AI’s life-enriching possibilities is the dominant sentiment among 12–16-year-olds. This positive outlook suggests a generation that is likely to embrace AI tools in their learning and future careers. A substantial 65% of 12–16-year-olds are either already using AI-powered devices, apps, or websites (34%) or intend to do so in the next six months (31%). This rapid adoption rate indicates that universities will be welcoming students who are already familiar with and potentially reliant on AI technologies, requiring a fundamental rethinking of curriculum and skill development.

Among older students, Chat GPT has the lion’s share of AI tools, with 30% of A Level students and 22% of GCSE students claiming to use it. Interestingly, when considering the global user market share, ChatGPT comes in 3rd, significantly behind Canva and Deep Learning.

As AI reshapes careers, attention spans shrink, and self-directed learning becomes the norm, Gen Alpha will not wait for higher education to catch up. Nick Johnson, CEO of AppsAnywhere explains: “Higher education is already under intense pressure from rising costs, changing student expectations, and a digital landscape evolving faster than most institutions can adapt. The trends we are already seeing in Gen Z – demand for hybrid learning, seamless digital and physical experiences and equitable access to technology – will only grow with Gen Alpha.”

Redefining the student experience

To attract and retain Gen Alpha students, universities need to consider a hybrid model of education delivery as the default. Only 18% of survey respondents opted for a full on-campus experience, with the majority (56%) expecting hybrid delivery and 27% preferring remote learning.

This expectation for flexibility is mirrored by their expectations of device availability during their studies, with an overwhelming 92% expecting the university to provide devices to own, borrow or use on campus. Martin Putwain, Head of End User Computer Services at The University of Manchester acknowledges that many of these preferences are already in play with the current cohort but will become more prevalent meaning universities must act early.

He explains:

“These are priority areas we have already identified and started to address. We have recently undertaken massive network and infrastructure upgrades to meet these changing needs and create more capacity for innovation. From making BYOD a comprehensive experience, offering continuous learning and AI and Data Analytics apprenticeships to staff members, to upgrading Wi-Fi in our residence halls and allowing students to connect their Alexas to the network, these are all improvements that are necessary to student life. This is also underpinned by a core consideration to equity, beyond access to hardware.”