New Survey Raises Concerns for Jewish Student Welfare in UK Universities

A comprehensive new survey has raised concerns about the experiences of Jewish students on university campuses across the United Kingdom.

The Global Student Living Index, which monitors the experiences of students at universities around the world, gathered feedback from over 40,000 students across more than 100 universities in the UK between 1st October and 5th December 2023.

Key findings from the survey reveal that fewer than half (46%) of Jewish students agree that their university “cares about their wellbeing”. This stands in stark contrast to the sentiments of Muslim students, among whom 64% feel their university is concerned about their welfare, compared with 65% of the general student population.

The overall figure for Jewish student satisfaction obscures a concerning trend, as the survey indicates a sharp decline from 58% agreement in October to a mere third (33%) by the end of November. This precipitous drop underscores the urgency of addressing the specific challenges faced by Jewish students and fostering an inclusive and supportive campus environment.

Tim Daplyn, CEO at Global Student Living, commented on the survey results, saying:

“We know that many institutions have made substantial efforts to reassure and support both Jewish and Muslim students through what has been a traumatic period for many, so this new data will be disappointing. What’s clear is that efforts need to be redoubled and sustained when students return to campuses in the new year to ensure that all students feel the security and sense of belonging they need to thrive.”

Global Student Living will continue to monitor student experiences both on and off campus, and encourages Universities to participate in the next wave of research being carried out between February and May 2024.

