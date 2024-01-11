November 2023 GCSE Results Released!

Those who sat their GCSE exams in November 2023 are set to receive their results today, 11th January 2024.

Below, the sector responds to this year’s results!

Sector Response

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager, Association of Colleges, said:

“Congratulations to all those who are receiving GCSE results today. Over 36,000 candidates achieved a Grade 4 in November in GCSE English or maths and these are mostly college students over the age 16 who resat exams because they had not achieved a Grade 4 at school.

“Colleges have managed dramatic growth in retake numbers this year because a lower proportion of Year 11 students at school achieved a grade 4 this summer. The proportion of students receiving a GCSE Grade 4 is up by 2% for English and down by 2% for maths, compared to last year. However, 43% more students have achieved Grade 4 passes in English and 12% more have achieved Grade 4 passes in maths than last year. This means that many more students have achieved the grade they needed, despite the return to higher grade standards post-Covid.

“Each year, the November GCSE resit entries are only a subset of the total number resitting. November candidates will tend be those most likely to improve their grade quickly. The fact that so many more students have now achieved the required standard is a really positive sign for this year as a whole.

“AoC has been calling for some time for a review of English and maths qualifications at both key stage 4 and post-16 to value students’ achievements and support progression. This is all the more urgent if all students are going to be expected to continue with both subjects post-16.”

Published in