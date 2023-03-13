NUS Scotland welcomes £900 boost to student support package in response to cost-of-living crisis

In response to NUS Scotland’s nation-wide campaign to fight for students during the cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Government has announced an increase of £900 for all undergraduate students in higher education, as well as care experienced students in further education.

This fulfils a key campaign ask of NUS Scotland’s Fighting for Student campaign, which called for a cost-of-living increase in student support. The campaign saw hundreds of students gather outside the Scottish Parliament last month and over 2,000 campaign emails sent to MSPs calling for action on student poverty.

Commenting, NUS Scotland President, Ellie Gomersall said:

“This announcement from the Scottish Government represents the culmination of months of campaigning from NUS Scotland, students’ associations, and student activists nation-wide.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome this uplift in student support, particularly as it is above inflation and will be delivered as a bursary for all care experienced students. Though we would have preferred to see all students receive this money through bursaries rather than loans, any increase in the amount of money in students’ pockets is more than welcome.

“NUS Scotland’s most recent report, based on a survey of 5,300 students, revealed that the financial support package available to Scottish students is insufficient to cover even their most basic needs: over half of students have skipped meals and 35% have been unable to pay their rent in full. This £900 increase in student financial support will afford them the ability to eat and pay their rent.

“We look forward to seeing similar increases in support for further education students, and continue to fight for the full bursary support estranged students so desperately need.”

