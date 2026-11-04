Portland College’s Inclusive Newstart Activities Programme Returns

Portland College’s inclusive activities programme has returned this September, bringing a range of exciting sports, arts and social activities for people of all abilities.

The term time programme, which is open to the wider community as well as current Portland learners and citizens, has returned with a refreshed timetable featuring some new activities alongside familiar favourites such as boccia and Friday Club Nights.

New to the programme this year are Thursday Tennis and Pickleball, offering participants the chance to try their hand at two fun and accessible racket sports. There are also Friday Fitness sessions designed to encourage people to get active in a welcoming and supportive environment. These activities for people aged 12+.

Families can also get involved through new Sunday Family Multisports sessions, giving disabled people and their families/carers the opportunity to take part in a variety of different sports and activities together. There will be a different sport to try each week and it only costs £2 per participant.

Becky Tyers, the Newstart Activities & Theatre Programme Lead said:

“We’re really excited to have our inclusive activities programme back up and running this term and we have a fantastic variety of activities this year.

“This programme is for everyone- not just those who attend Portland College so I would encourage anyone who would benefit from our inclusive setting to come along and get involved!”

The programme is part of Portland College’s commitment to creating a lifetime of opportunities for people with disabilities. The mix of activities on offer are designed to help participants to make new friends, try new things and have fun.